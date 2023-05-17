Overbond and Finsemble Collaborate to Streamline FI Trader Workflows through FDC3 Interoperability

TORONTO and LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the fixed-income trading space, data gaps remain a challenge for efficient, profitable fixed income trading and automation. This is especially true in Europe, where transparency in fixed-income instruments hardly exists. Amidst this broad data gap, bond desks may use and aggregate any existing but incomplete data sources available in the market.

However, aggregating the available data into executable prices and liquidity measures requires sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based processing. Most bond trading desks lack the resources and expertise to do this in-house. Overbond partners with the world's largest exchanges and capital markets data providers to bring cloud-based AI aggregated data and automated trading solutions to fixed-income trading desks around the globe.

"At our core at Overbond we strive for interoperability of our AI algorithm suite with native trader desktop workflow. Our partnership with Finsemble solidifies this approach," says Chaim Hack, Director of Sales at Overbond. "This seamless integration allows Overbond clients to derive even greater value from Overbond components, as they can now interoperate with a wide range of applications," he adds.

Overbond's analytics empower traders to identify up to 30% more executable trades, leveraging the power of data-driven insights. With Finsemble's desktop interoperability, traders can seamlessly connect to mission-critical systems, such as OMS, enabling faster decision-making and increased efficiency.

"Overbond users will benefit greatly from Finsemble's native application support," says Jim Bunting, Finsemble Global Head of Partnerships. "We're thrilled to add Overbond to our growing roster of Finsemble partners that bring best-in-breed tech to the industry."

The Finsemble Overbond partnership sets the stage for an optimized FI trader workflow experience for Overbond users. To learn more, register for The Future of Bond Trading Automation, a panel and Q&A led by Overbond, 18 May, 2023 at 2:00 BST.

About Finsemble

Finsemble is the industry leader in interoperability initiatives and FDC3-workflow solutions. With Finsemble, applications of any type—native, web, in-house, and third-party—can seamlessly connect and share information, allowing clients to build customized, automation-assisted workflows that free up end users to do their best work. Results include ten minutes saved per trade and a reduction in RFQ response times of 33%. Clients such as Citi, Pictet Asset Management and Charles River Development choose Finsemble for its world-class U.S. based support, no/low code approach, and partnership-level collaboration. Visit finsemble.com for more information.

About Overbond

Overbond is a developer of process-redefining, AI-driven data and analytics and trade automation solutions for the global fixed income markets. Overbond performs market surveillance, data aggregation and normalization, and deep AI quantitative observation on more than 250,000 corporate bonds and fixed income ETFs. Applying proprietary artificial intelligence to pricing, curve visualization, market liquidity, issuance propensity, new issuance spreads, default risk and automated reporting, Overbond enables trade automation and enhances trade performance and portfolio returns. Clients of Toronto-based Overbond include global investment banks, broker-dealers, institutional investors, corporations and governments across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.overbond.com.

