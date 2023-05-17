PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TEKRISQ

FORT WASHINGTON, Penn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, announces a new partnership with TEKRiSQ, Inc. Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. TEKRiSQ joins a rapidly expanding group of Patriot partners nationwide, collaborating on growth initiatives in technology-oriented risks. TEKRiSQ will help Patriot's clients secure more favorable coverage terms by helping mitigate cyber risk and improve overall resilience against cyber-related losses.

TEKRiSQ has extensive expertise in assisting forward-thinking insurance agencies in technology-oriented risks including cyber, crime, intellectual property, and other coverages. TEKRiSQ assists Patriot agencies across its national footprint with value-added cybersecurity products and services, and additional compliance tools to enhance client insurability and create favorable, more-competitive coverage terms for its clients. TEKRiSQ specializes in these areas for small to mid-sized companies.

"Partnering with Patriot allows us to continue to grow our technology risk solution footprint on a national level and offer Patriot's clients powerful resources," said Bill Haber, co-founder of TEKRiSQ. "We are excited to partner with the Patriot team and help its clients mitigate cyber risks with our capabilities."

"Companies of all sizes today face a greater risk of cyber-attacks than in previous years, and that's why we're pleased to partner with the TEKRiSQ team. TEKRiSQ adds to Patriot's ability to more holistically serve and protect our customers when it comes to cyber," said Jorge Martinez, vice president of Carrier & Wholesale Relationships at Patriot.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With more than 1,650 employees operating in 135 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

