CEO of Celligence LLC, Pavan Agarwal, Wins Inman's Best of Finance Award

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celligence International, LLC, is a leading fintech company that assists real estate agents, brokers, loan officers, and buyers through its revolutionary empathetic A.I. program called MORGAN. Celligence is proud to announce that their CEO, Pavan Agarwal, has been awarded the Inman Best Finance Award.

The Inman Best Finance Award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the real estate industry through their innovative and impactful finance solutions. This award is one of the most prestigious honors in the real estate industry, and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their field.

Pavan Agarwal has been instrumental in the success of Celligence International, LLC since its founding, and this award is a testament to his commitment to providing exceptional technological solutions in a notoriously slow industry, with outdated technology. Under his leadership, Celligence International, LLC has become one of the most innovative companies in the real estate industry.

"I am honored to receive this award from Inman," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Celligence International, LLC. "This award is a recognition of our team's hard work and dedication to providing the best real estate technology solutions in the market. I am proud of what we have achieved so far and excited about what the future holds for Celligence International, LLC," Agarwal explained.

Celligence International, LLC provides A.I. - powered real estate transactions that empowers buyers of all credit scores and bridges the gap in home ownership in the US. MORGAN is available 24/7 and is designed to make the stressful real estate process as stress-free as possible.

Inman is a third party organization and is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. or Celligence International, LLC.

About Celligence:

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest growing fin-tech and A.I. companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural-cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence A.I. is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and A.I. based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

