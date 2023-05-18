The Home Depot Partners with Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Offer Tax-Free Major Appliances

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot is partnering with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) to launch its tax-free offering of major appliances to military shoppers. All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees, and honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com can make tax-free online purchases from the Exchange through this program.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

Major appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, ovens, microwaves and more will be available for purchase through The Home Depot's branded online page at ShopMyExchange.com. Major appliance showrooms from The Home Depot are also launching at five post exchanges and base exchanges, including Fort Moore, GA, Fort Cavazos, TX, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX, Dyess AFB, TX and Fort Sill, OK. The Home Depot and the Exchange plan to roll out more than 60 Home Depot appliance showrooms across the continental United States.

"The collaboration with the Exchange is another example of The Home Depot's ongoing commitment to better serving military service members and their families," said Hector Padilla, executive vice president of outside sales and service at The Home Depot. "Those who serve our country deserve the best products for their homes, and we are happy to be a resource for them."

In collaboration with the Exchange, The Home Depot will fulfill appliances ordered through ShopMyExchange.com and manage customer service for all deliveries and installations.

To shop or learn more about the Exchange program, please visit ShopMyExchange.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter, the company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

About the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Home Depot