'Living Soil' Documentary Reaches Over 4 Million Views Worldwide

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Living Soil" – a groundbreaking film produced by the Soil Health Institute in 2018 – has reached a milestone of over 4 million views. The documentary has been watched in over 130 countries and has won numerous awards, including "Outstanding Excellence in Direction, Editing, and Cinematography" at the Women's International Film Festival (2021) and "Best of Show for Environmental Films" by the Docs Without Borders Film Festival (2022). It was made possible through the generous support of The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation.

"Living Soil" has been watched in over 130 countries and has won numerous awards. (PRNewswire)

Humanity is depending on our soils to provide as much food by 2060 as has been consumed in the past 500 years.

"We are thrilled that 'Living Soil' has been so well-received," said Dr. Wayne Honeycutt, president and CEO of the Soil Health Institute. "We believe the documentary's success demonstrates the growing awareness of the importance of soil health and the need for regenerative soil management."

"Living Soil" tells the story of how enriching the soil enhances life on our planet. Directed by Chelsea Myers of Tiny Attic Productions, the film takes viewers on a journey across the United States, showcasing the collaborative work of farmers, scientists and policymakers to protect one of Earth's most vital resources: soil. The locales featured range from the lush landscapes of Oregon, to the sunbaked fields of California and the vast green acres of the Midwest, to the waterfront farming and fishing communities in and around the Chesapeake Bay.

"Soil is a living and dynamic system that supports 95 percent of all food production. It filters our water, sequesters carbon and is the foundation for biodiversity," Dr. Honeycutt said. "However, in the last 150 years, we've lost half of the organic matter that makes soil productive. The societal and environmental costs of soil loss and degradation in the United States alone are estimated to be as high as $85 billion every year."

As we face the challenges of feeding an ever-growing population while mitigating and adapting to climate change, humanity is depending on our soils to provide as much food by 2060 as has been consumed in the past 500 years. "Living Soil" is a call to action to improve soil health, thereby improving farmer livelihoods, water quality and the environment.

The Soil Health Institute encourages everyone to watch the documentary and join the movement to improve and safeguard the health of our soils.

Watch the film for free at https://soilhealthinstitute.org/our-work/initiatives/living-soil-documentary/

About the Soil Health Institute

The Soil Health Institute is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to safeguard and enhance the vitality and productivity of soil through scientific research and advancement. We bring together leaders in soil health science and the industry to help farmers, ranchers and landowners adopt soil health systems that build drought resilience, stabilize yield and benefit their bottom line. The Institute's team of scientists, holding doctorates in various soil science and related disciplines, has developed highly effective soil health targets and standardized measurements to quantify progress at achieving regenerative and sustainable agricultural systems. Additionally, they lead the cutting-edge fields of carbon sequestration and decoding the soil microbiome. Healthy soils are the foundation for rejuvenating our land. Together, we can create a secure future for all, mitigate the effects of climate change and help agriculture and organizations meet production and environmental goals at scale.

Visit our website to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

For media inquiries, contact Byron Rath at brath@soilhealthinstitute.org

Soil Health Institute Horizontal Logo with Bold Tagline (PRNewsfoto/Soil Health Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soil Health Institute