NEW CIRCULON A1 SERIES WITH SCRATCHDEFENSE™ TECHNOLOGY

Extreme Nonstick that won't Scratch. Ever.

VALLEJO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. – the inventors of hard-anodized nonstick cookware – introduces Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology, the world's first "extreme nonstick" collection. Consumers' biggest pain point with nonstick cookware is how they easily get damaged or scratched. Circulon's most advanced collection features unparalleled nonstick durability to eliminate scratching, sticking, and flaking, forever.

Uniquely engineered with groundbreaking technology that applies durable aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary nonstick, Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology frees cooks from ever having to worry about the longevity or performance of their nonstick cookware. Based on rigorous, industry-standardized laboratory testing, which simulated 200+ years of daily wear and tear, Circulon's ScratchDefense Technology™ withstands more than 350,000 lab-conducted heavy metal scrapes of the nonstick cooking surface without scratches, lasting more than 130 times longer than the competition.

Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology is meticulously crafted with aluminum construction and core for fast, all-over heat distribution, a hallmark of high-performance cookware. The collection's signature ScratchDefense™ Technology nonstick is applied with three layers to ensure unbeatable durability for a lifetime of non-fuss food release. Created to provide the ultimate in durability, versatility, and convenience, the new dishwasher-safe collection features a thick edge-to-edge magnetic stainless steel base that helps retain heat, prevent warping, and ensures compatibility with all cooktops, including induction. Styled in a neutral and timeless graphite hue, Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology features an easy-to-clean, stain-resistant nonstick exterior and ergonomically designed handles,

combining sturdy stainless steel and heat-resistant silicone for a comfortable and secure grip. Tempered glass lids reinforced with strong metal rims allow cooks to monitor the cooking process without letting steam and flavors escape, and within the cookware set, the two cleverly designed saucepans have pouring spouts and straining lids for perfect pouring of liquids without messy drips. Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology is oven safe to 400° F.

Available this month at retail nationwide, online, and at www.Circulon.com , Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

10-Piece Set: 1 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.5 inch Open Frypan, and 12 inch Open Frypan ($299.99)

9-Piece Set: 1 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Open Saute Pan, 8.5 inch Open Frypan, and 10 inch Open Frypan ($279.99)

8-Piece Set: 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.5 inch Open Frypan, and 10 inch Open Frypan ($249.99)

Twin Pack Set of 8.5 inch Open Frypan and 10 inch Open Frypan ($69.99)

10 inch Open Frypan ($39.99)

12 inch Open Frypan ($49.99)

2 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan ($49.99)

3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan ($59.99)

8 Qt. Covered Stockpot ($89.99)

5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan with Helper Handle ($89.99)

* All Prices are suggested retail. Please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing.

For further information on Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense™ Technology or other Circulon kitchen products, consumers are welcome to visit Circulon.com .

Spotlighted in Newsweek's List of America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2023 as a top choice in cookware by consumers surveyed across the country, Circulon® is a premier brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Circulon®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

