Pininfarina wins three Green Good Sustainability Design Awards 2023

TORINO, Italy, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Athenaeum draws Namx Huv, Akom and B1 Digital Business Card as the winners of the Green Good Design Sustainability Award 2023 in the Green Transportation and Green Products categories.

Left to right, Akom research project and B1 Digital Business Card (PRNewswire)

The jury rewarded Pininfarina's expertise in designing innovative and sustainable solutions thanks to its continuous research on trends and to its multidisciplinary skills. Pininfarina has created these products keeping in mind two main concepts: reducing the impact on the environment and thinking about a sustainable business model.

Namx Huv is a hydrogen-powered SUV in part fuelled by removable capsules, paving the way to a seamless and carbon-free experience of mobility. It is the world's first car partially run by patented removable tank system that promises to change the paradigm of clean mobility and make hydrogen fuel widely available. Namx Huv was designed by Pininfarina in collaboration with the DE LUSSAC design studio.

Akom is a reseach project aimed at exploring the future of at-home coffee. For this project, Pininfarina tried to tackle the issue of sustainability from different standpoints. Firstly, the choice of materials, secondly, the maintenance process and finally the disposal of the capsules. Akom wants to reproduce the traditional method of making an espresso. In order to replicate this experience, the research phase was focused on studying the interaction with the espresso machine.

B1 Digital Business Card is a digital, elegant and smart business card developed by Pininfarina and Pininfarina Segno, a company that combines cutting-edge technologies and artisanal skills to add a new chapter in the history of writing and more. B1 is a sustainable solution, which reinvents the concept of business card, reducing the consumption of paper and helping to grow of the Pininfarina Segno forest, created in collaboration with Treedom, to represent Pininfarina's vision of the future.

The Green Good Design Sustainability Award is a prestigious reward that aims to bestow international recognition to those outstanding individuals, companies, organizations, governments and institutions – together with their products, services, ideas and concepts – that have forwarded exceptional thinking and inspired greater progress toward a healthier and more sustainable world. The design program is organised by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079530/Pininfarina.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079531/NAMX_HUV_Pininfarina.jpg

Namx HUV, hydrogen-powered SUV designed by Pininfarina (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pininfarina