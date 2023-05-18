StackPath Joins Bridgepointe Technologies Partner Ecosystem

Edge VMs and containers now available within Bridgepointe Technologies' hybrid cloud portfolio

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, an industry-leading edge computing platform that provides both infrastructure as a service and applications, announced today a formal strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise businesses bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. StackPath edge compute offerings—including virtual machines (VMs) and containers, with L3-L4 DDoS attack protection—will be added to the Bridgepointe Technologies hybrid cloud portfolio so businesses can deploy edge compute instances in seconds, for unmatched scalability, performance, and time-to-solution.

Stackpath announces its status as a Diamond sponsor of this year’s Edge Computing World (PRNewswire)

"StackPath is an excellent alternative to bare metal applications, and we're looking forward to adding our unique Edge Compute offerings to Bridgepointe Technologies' partner ecosystem portfolio," said Frank Stepczyk, StackPath's Head of Channel & Partnerships. "With our focus on making it simple and cost-effective to deploy decentralized workloads, unmatched scalability, and our global presence, StackPath is the leading edge-computing platform today."

StackPath edge locations are closer to end users and connected through a private dedicated network, enabling data to reach its Edge Compute instances up to 2.6x faster than cloud computing instances from centralized cloud providers. StackPath Edge Compute, Delivery, and Security are delivered in one, seamlessly integrated platform, providing tangible benefits that translate into real business value to Bridgepointe Technologies customers.

"The partnership with StackPath is a key supplier addition in our Hybrid Cloud Portfolio, providing our customers additional choice for Edge Computing including Virtual Machines, Containers, and L3-L4 DDoS offerings," said Mel Melara, VP of Sales & Head of the Data Center Practice, Bridgepointe. "They've had success in key verticals such as Media and Entertainment, Gaming, Web3, SaaS, and others. Their highly attentive support and knowledgeable engineering teams have been impressive, and we're excited to officially include StackPath as one our suppliers."

Bridgepointe Technologies clients interested in StackPath Edge Compute can contact Frank Stepczyk at frank.stepczyk@stackpath.com to explore new edge opportunities.

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to save time by shortening the procurement process while saving money and increasing ROI. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit www.bridgepointetechnologies.com .

Contact:

press@stackpath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STACKPATH, LLC