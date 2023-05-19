Croft defines the future of agriculture work with the launch of its workforce management platform

Croft defines the future of agriculture work with the launch of its workforce management platform

Croft streamlines the H-2A process, saving farms, their H-2A agents and recruiters, and workers time, money, and hassle

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croft Technology, Inc., the agribusiness workforce platform backed by Purdue University DIAL Ventures and High Alpha Innovation, has onboarded its first H-2A workers in Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, and Indiana. In 2023, Croft will eliminate paperwork and manual H-2A processes, while increasing worker success, to help labor-intensive farms increase profit across the country.

Labor takes up to 40% of a specialty crop farm's operating budget, and this number is only increasing. Today, over 12,000 farms in the U.S. rely on the H-2A visa program to fill labor gaps. Croft digitizes worker data and automates onboarding steps and labor management workflows, leading to decreased back-office costs, faster worker ramp-up, and more accurate records for automated form filing and audits.

"Croft's subscription-based online software is easy for our workers and staff to understand and use. There's no more waiting around to fill out forms or lines of workers," said Courtney Hamilton Griffin, Director of Operational Support, Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable, Inc.

Next up, Croft is adding functionality that helps workers connect with jobs that will increase their success. The resulting productivity gains will have a significant impact on worker satisfaction leading to profitability, enabling farmers to do more with fewer resources.

"Helping H-2A farms and their partners digitally collaborate to streamline labor processes is just the start. Once workers onboard in Croft, we can set them up for success with the right jobs and crews," said Scott Prince, CEO, Croft. "Croft is helping growers and their partners reach their profit margin goals."

Croft's innovative platform has far-reaching implications for the agricultural ecosystem. Employers, their H-2A agents and recruiters, and workers will benefit from digitally collaborating for the first time for more efficient and cost-effective hiring workflows. Longer term, the move towards digitization enables farmers with actionable business intelligence, providing them with valuable real-time data and insights to make faster strategic decisions about their operations.

About Croft

Croft's Agribusiness Workforce Platform unlocks substantial savings and value for labor-intensive farms and their back office partners by streamlining seasonal H-2A labor processes to set up a more successful and delighted workforce. Learn more about Croft at withcroft.com .



CONTACT: Scott Prince, info@withcroft.com



