BLACK ENTERPRISE Reveals Issa Rae for the May Digital Issue Cover

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans, revealed its May digital cover featuring award-winning actress, writer, producer, and serial entrepreneur Issa Rae. The exclusive cover story uncovers her approach to being the boss, leading with authenticity, empowering her team, and more.

Aside from her position as an esteemed writer, producer, and actress, Issa Rae shares her favorite role to date with BLACK ENTERPRISE—being a businesswoman. Rae's impressive ventures include media production company, HOORAE, talent management company, ColorCreative, audio vertical, Raedio, a community-driven café, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, and haircare line, Sienna Naturals.

"I've always wanted to be in the business of us, to tell our stories. But I never knew if I could be successful at that, if that was something that I could make a living off of, if there would be longevity," said Rae. "There are traditional ways, there are ways that sometimes feel archaic, of running businesses. Even in thinking about what a CEO is, there's a specific image in my mind of what those people look like, what their interests are and it doesn't necessarily always reflect us."

The May cover story titled, "CEO-Like: Issa Rae's Greatest Role," dives into how Rae reimagined the nature of how business is done to build her own enterprises, her unconventional approach to being a CEO, and letting purpose drive her success.

"We are incredibly excited to have Issa Rae grace our digital cover for May. Her authenticity, innovation, and dedication to empowering others resonate deeply with our readers," said Alisa Gumbs, BLACK ENTERPRISE Vice President and Deputy Chief Content Officer. "Her insights and experiences provide invaluable inspiration for our audience as they pursue their entrepreneurial dreams."

A second digital cover spotlights top executives from Rae's business: Benoni Tagoe, President of Raedio; Talitha Watkins, President of ColorCreative; and HOORAE's Kaylin Cotton, Chief of Staff; Malick Diop, Chief Financial Officer; Monique Francis, Head of Marketing, and Montrel McKay, President of Development & Production. It exemplifies BLACK ENTERPRISE's unwavering dedication to promoting diversity, representation, and economic empowerment and to showcasing how talented and influential African Americans strive for success, pursue their passions, and overcome barriers.

To read the full May digital cover story, please visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/issarae/. To stay up to date on upcoming digital releases, visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook .

