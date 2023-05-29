Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announce Pendency and Settlement of Class Action for All Persons and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired American Depositary Shares of Tenaris S.A. During the Period Between May 1, 2014, and December 5, 2018, Inclusive, and Who suffered Economic Losses as a Proximate Result of the Alleged Wrongdoing

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

In re Tenaris S.A. Securities Litigation

Case No. 1:18-cv-07059-KAM-SJB

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between May 1, 2014, and December 5, 2018, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Shares of Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris") and who suffered economic losses as a proximate result of the alleged wrongdoing (the "Settlement Class").

Please read this notice carefully, your rights will be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $9,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Kiyo A. Matsumoto at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, United States Courthouse, Courtroom 6C South, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY 11201, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 3, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.TenarisSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Tenaris Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173022, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-388-1758.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or online no later than September 12th, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 28th, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 28th, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Tenaris, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Tenaris Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173022

Milwaukee, WI 53217

877-388-1758

info@TenarisSecuritiesSettlement.com

www.TenarisSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Kara M. Wolke, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

Dated: May 29, 2023 By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Eastern District of New York

