Clain Integrates ChatGPT4 API into Probe, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clain, a leading provider of blockchain analytics and cryptocurrency investigation software, today announced the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT4 API into its flagship product, Probe. This groundbreaking move makes Clain the first and only company in the world to offer automated report generation functionality for cryptocurrency investigations.

Probe, renowned for its ability to investigate, visualize, and analyze cryptocurrency transactions, has now been supercharged with the power of ChatGPT4. This integration allows investigators to automatically generate comprehensive reports based on the graphs they are working on, saving them precious time and resources.

Early testers from law enforcement agencies have reported that the new feature has saved them up to 8 hours of manual work per week. This significant reduction in workload allows investigators to focus more on strategic tasks, thereby increasing their overall efficiency and effectiveness.

"By integrating ChatGPT4 into Probe, we are taking a giant leap forward in our mission to make cryptocurrency investigations more efficient and effective," said Clain's Head of Sales Paul Aherne. "This new feature not only saves investigators significant time but also ensures the reports generated are comprehensive and accurate."

Key features of Probe include the ability to demix transactions with an advanced transaction filter engine, automate tracing across chains, work with multiple users in real-time, manage cases, fully understand the source and destination of funds.

In addition to these features, Clain has always prioritized privacy and security in its operations. The data sent to OpenAI for the generation of reports is encrypted, ensuring that sensitive information such as transaction or address hashes or names of real-world entities are not exposed. This robust data protection measure allows law enforcement agencies to safely use this tool in their ongoing investigations, confident in the knowledge that their data is secure. Clain's unwavering commitment to privacy preservation sets it apart in the crypto investigation landscape.

With the integration of ChatGPT4, Clain continues to lead the way in innovation, further empowering its users in the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, cybercrime, ransomware, and fraud, and setting new standards for the industry.

About Clain

Clain is a leading provider of blockchain analytics and cryptocurrency investigation software. Its flagship product, Probe, is designed to assist in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) efforts, as well as investigations related to cybercrime, ransomware, and fraud. Clain is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the fight against illicit activities involving cryptocurrencies.

