FOUR SIGMATIC MAKES MOVES AS A MENTAL WELLNESS COMPANY

Leading Mushroom Coffee and Protein Brand Orients Products and Mission around Mental Wellness with Product Ingredients Clinically Proven to Bring More Focus, Energy and Calm to Daily Lives

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Sigmatic®, the leading mushroom coffee and protein brand, unveils its new brand look and vision aligned with its core mission: to serve consumers with foods and supplements that support mental wellness and performance for a more fulfilling life. At a time when mental well-being is on the top of everyone's priority list and now with additional clinical proof that functional mushrooms can meaningfully improve one's mental state, Four Sigmatic is aligning its brand, products and messaging around how the company can best serve its consumers: as a mental wellness company.

Four Sigmatic (PRNewswire)

According to recent research, 82 percent of Americans recognize that mental health is as important as physical health, Gen Z ranks mental health as their number one health concern, and 9 out of 10 US adults feel the country is experiencing a mental health crisis.

While functional mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for centuries, Four Sigmatic has spent the last 11 years bringing these ingredients into American mainstream culture. By expertly crafting products – like a morning cup of coffee – with a cultivated blend of functional mushrooms, the company offers people more opportunities to transform daily rituals into moments of well-being.

The growing body of clinical research validates the efficacy of these ingredients, with an industry-gold standard human study and new research proving that fruiting body extracts support healthy cognition. This research comes at the perfect time to support consumers' growing demand for alternative health solutions, fueling a burgeoning mental wellness marketplace. It also reinforces what Four Sigmatic has known all along: that functional mushrooms can meaningfully improve our mental and physical wellbeing.

"What started as a hard-to-understand brand 'on shrooms' has now realized its higher calling: it's not about the mushrooms, but about the transformational benefits they bring," says Tero Isokauppila, Founder and CEO of Four Sigmatic. "This insight helped us double down on our true calling of delivering people with better mental performance and wellbeing, still with the same high-quality ingredients and now with endless possibilities."

Four Sigmatic has grown in popularity for its focus-supporting coffees, which rank top 10 in ground coffee on Amazon, as well as its best-selling proteins, cacaos, creamers, and more. Today, its products are available in over 64 countries, sold in national grocery chains, and have over 45,000 5-star customer reviews.

Now, consumers will experience Four Sigmatic's rebrand through its new, bright, colorful, uplifting packaging with a clear nod to mood-boosting product benefits and a new website.

For more information about Four Sigmatic, please visit their website at foursigmatic.com.

About Four Sigmatic:

Four Sigmatic® is the leading mushroom coffee and protein brand on a mission to bringing more focus, energy, and calm into daily lives with the world's most nutrient dense ingredients. By infusing functional mushrooms into everyday products — like coffee and protein powder — Four Sigmatic aims to help people transform daily rituals into opportunities to enrich mental wellness. The company uses extracted, certified organic, rigorously tested mushrooms with no filler grains or mycelium to deliver effective mental performance benefits in a proven and delicious way. For more information about Four Sigmatic, visit FourSigmatic.com or follow @FourSigmatic on Instagram and TikTok.

Four Sigmatic's revamped packaging showcases vibrant and uplifting designs that reflect the product ingredients’ clinically proven ability to enhance focus, energy, and calm. (PRNewswire)

Pioneers in functional mushroom coffee now reign as the leading mushroom coffee and protein brand. (PRNewswire)

Four Sigmatic unites mind and body wellness in its products. Each serving of its protein boasts 18 grams of plant-based protein, a delectably creamy flavor profile, and stays true to a commitment of no filler grains, mycelium, or artificial flavors, redefining the concept of daily nourishment. (PRNewswire)

