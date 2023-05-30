NIVEA's "Skin Out Loud": 5 episodes dedicated to skin diversity

NIVEA sets a bold example for celebrating (skin) diversity with their 5-episode "Skin Out Loud" series.

The content series is hosted by a global cast including Leni Bolt from Netflix's Queer Eye, Brigiding from the Drag Race franchise and TV Host Milka Loff Fernandes.

The colorful mix of skin expertise and real-life experience can be found on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.

HAMBURG, Germany, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a skin expert brand, NIVEA wants people to know: Every skin experience is valid. Skin is a key part of our identity and all too often what the world uses to define who we are. All skin has the potential to be healthy and beautiful, no matter what ethnicity, age or gender. To be loud and proud about skin diversity, NIVEA has launched the content series "Skin Out Loud", where open and authentic conversations search to prove skincare is not just superficial but is deeply rooted in our sense of identity and self-confidence.

But who to bring, when turning an inclusive skin talk show vision into reality? Real people from different walks of life, with real skin experiences, to discuss about topics like aging, identity, confidence and the skincare routines that support it all. The series features a diverse cast of hosts including Brigiding, from RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines, Zithobe Macheli, South African skinfluencer, Jessica Vander Leahy, Australian model and author, and Leni Bolt, non-binary transgender host on Netflix's Queer Eye Germany.

With their guests, para-athlete Brandon Beack, Gené Watkins, Shamyra Moodley and travel influencer couple Gizem Çobanoğlu and Salim Ahmedov, the conversations center on their skin experiences, illustrating the essential importance of skin care. Throughout five episodes the conversation stretches from short-lived skin care trends to skin representation and everything in between, keeping it real, light and always loud. It's a colorful mix of skin expertise and real-life anecdotes for skin care lovers or curious listeners who want to be inspired.

The first episode focuses on how we use skin as a canvas for expression, deep diving on gender identification journeys within the transgender community. The following episodes discuss the variety of skincare routines different skin types require, how aging is a journey that traces stories on our skin, the impact of unexpected accidents on our skin health and finally, how feeling good on our skin can boost our confidence levels.

A special episode featuring the "People of Deutschland" book creators, debates topics of racism, focusing on how our skin can act as a connector instead of a divider. Its moderator, acclaimed TV Host Milka Loff Fernandes, is joined by the authors, Martina Rink and Simon Usifo, Olympian athlete Carlotta Nwajide, "Halbe Katoffl" podcaster Frank Joung and former professional ice hockey player Dr. Martin Hyun. Besides an integration into the "Skin Out Loud" series, Beiersdorf the mother company behind NIVEA has been supporting this project – fighting against racism and promoting diversity.

With the project, the skincare brand highlights many ways the relationship with our skin changes depending on personal, cultural and social circumstances. Tobias Collée, Vice President Global NIVEA brand, states: "To overcome intolerance, people must be exposed to diversity as exposure drives acceptance. For us at NIVEA the leadership of a brand should reflect the diversity of our customers and the communities we serve no matter the size of the group."

The series are available to watch for free on all NIVEA channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nivea

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nivea

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nivea

Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/skinoutloud

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for nearly 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand*, Eucerin (dermocosmetics), La Pairie (selective cosmetics), and Hansaplast/Elastoplast (plasters and wound care) are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, and Florena round off our extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €7,627 million as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €933 million in fiscal year 2021. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture and the Beiersdorf purpose Care Beyond Skin. With its C.A.R.E.+ business strategy, the company pursues a multi-year investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2020.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

Twitter

YouTube

LinkedIn

Xing

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088187/NIVEAs_Skin_Out_Loud.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088120/Beiersdorf_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Beiersdorf AG