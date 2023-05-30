Pancreatic Cancer Patients and Caregivers Are Invited To A Virtual Forum with Dr. Douglas B. Evans of the LaBahn Pancreatic Cancer Program at Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin

On June 8, Pancreatic Cancer Patients and Their Caregivers Can Engage with One of the World's Top Doctors Fighting Against Pancreatic Cancer

PHOENIX, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pancreatic cancer patients and their caregivers who are seeking the latest advancements and treatment options, would like to network with others in a similar situation, or want to hear first-hand from one of the world's top Doctors fighting against Pancreatic Cancer, are invited to participate in a virtual networking forum on June 8, 2023.

Hosted by The Seena Magowitz Foundation, the newly launched Pancreatic Cancer SOS networking group is a nationwide virtual networking support group for pancreatic cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers.

Dr. Evans is a surgical oncologist and the Chair of the Department of Surgery at the LaBahn Pancreatic Cancer Program at Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin. His unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes and his compassionate approach make him a highly respected authority in the field. Dr. Evans has devoted his career to the research and treatment of pancreatic cancer and inherited endocrine syndromes.

"Dr. Evans has volunteered his time to share his insights and extensive knowledge, shedding light on the latest advancements and treatment options. He recently joined a meeting and it was so well received, he will be returning on June 8th," said Roger E. Magowitz, Founder and CEO of The Seena Magowitz Foundation. "Not only is this a rare occurrence for such a high ranking medical professional to volunteer his time, but it is a great opportunity for patients and caregivers to engage with one of the world's top Doctors fighting against Pancreatic Cancer. "

SOS is a community of over seventy-five members from every corner of the United States. The site hosts monthly Pancreatic Cancer SOS meetings which helps further educate each other on treatment and resources.

Register for Pancreatic Cancer SOS Meetings: https://pancreaticcancersos.org/#join

About The Seena Magowitz Foundation

Known as "The Face and Voice of Pancreatic Cancer," The Seena Magowitz Foundation works to provide the loudest voice of awareness of pancreatic cancer. Read more about the Seena Magowitz Foundation.

