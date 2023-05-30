VERONI LAUNCHES HUMANELY RAISED MEAT AT THE IDDBA 2023

CORREGGIO, Italy, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veroni, the first brand of Italian charcuterie in the US, chooses the IDDBA show, from 4-6 June in Anaheim, California to introduce its animal wellbeing program. By the end of 2023, all Veroni's trays will be implemented with the certification claim on them: "Humanly Raised Meat". The historical Italian cold-cut producer sources its pork meat from sustainable farms that adhere to an Animal Welfare Program. Indeed, the pork used is processed and stored completely separately from other pork meat and is identified with a unique label throughout the production.

All trays Veroni will be implemented with the certification claim by the end of 2023 (PRNewswire)

According to the "humanely raised" concept, pigs are raised following the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare, which outline the aspects of animal wellbeing under human control. Strict requirements farmers have to respect in all pigs' life spheres – from their living space on the farm to the animal feed, health, and transport. This means that farmers do not use hormones and fed the porks with a vegetarian diet.

In details, the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare are:

Freedom from hunger, malnutrition, and thirst

Freedom from fear and distress

Freedom from physical and thermal discomfort

Freedom from pain, injury and disease

Freedom to express normal patterns of behavior

"Launching our charcuterie humanely raised certificated is a big success for us. We know that the charcuterie sector has changed a lot over time, and we've been able to capitalize on the key trends in the segment, explains Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. "This certification means an additional guarantee for our consumers, they can trust us not only for the authentic taste of our products but also for our transparency. This winning strategy has allowed us to be recognized as the first Italian cured meat brand in the USA".

A corner of Italy to taste at the IDDBA show

The brand-new products that Veroni is showcasing at the show represent the perfect ingredients to mingle with friends and indulge in a relaxing moment. These include the Maxi antipasto line which comes in the new eco-friendly tray made of 75% less plastic than traditional Veroni trays and FSC-certified paper. There will be also different types of Salami Chubs and their sliced versions, the new pairing options of the snack line, and a restyled Enjoy AperiTime line – a ready-to-share charcuterie board that combines deli meats with cheese and dried fruits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088474/Veroni.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veroni