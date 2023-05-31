GREIF NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

Greif Named Among 100 Global Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the company has been named to Newsweek's list of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Greif is pleased to be among this esteemed group of global companies for this inaugural list after having been recognized in the Top 100 America's list of Most Loved Workplaces in 2021 and 2022.

"We are honored to be distinguished as a Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace," said Ole Rosgaard, Greif President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our culture stems from the care demonstrated towards our colleagues and communities in the over 35 countries where we operate. I am proud of our colleagues because they embody our strong company values and work relentlessly to improve our workplace and the communities where we work and live. We are unified by integrity to create packaging solutions for life's essentials that benefit persons and promote sustainable environments all around the globe."

"Greif is committed to fostering a diverse and engaged workforce where everyone feels supported and appreciated for the skills and talents they offer," said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "The collective energy of our highly engaged colleagues fuels our action bias towards achieving the missions of our Build to Last Strategy in order to perform as a best-in-class organization."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2023.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Caudill

Vice-President, Global Marketing Communications

740-602-9041 / cheryl.caudill@greif.com

