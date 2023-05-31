SUMMER FUN STARTS NOW: LEGOLAND® NEW YORK RESORT OPENS LEGO® CITY WATER PLAYGROUND!

LEGOLAND ® New York Resort kicks off summer with the opening of its Water Playground over Memorial Day weekend.

The new water attraction features a 318-gallon water bucket, four water slides, and new creative building activities for kids and families.

As a Certified Autism Center, the Water Playground features a Sensory Guide, which indicates any bright lights, loud sounds, or other features families might need to plan around.

GOSHEN, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a typhoon-sized splash bash to ring in the summer in style, LEGOLAND® New York Resort officially unveiled its newest attraction, the highly-anticipated LEGO® City Water Playground, over the holiday weekend! Bedecked head to toe in scuba gear, inflatable tubes, swimmies and pool noodles, hosts Slidin' Ryan and Matty Splash introduced a brand-new LEGOLAND New York character, Shark Suit Guy, who led the crowd in a massive wave to open the new attraction in a shower of water and bubbles!

Families can now splash into the season at the hottest place to cool off this summer. After a day riding, driving, climbing, and building under the summer sun, the Water Playground is the perfect oasis for families to cool off, build and race a LEGO® boat, splash on water slides and be doused by a giant 318-gallon water bucket. A nearby changing area allows guests to dry off and continue exploring the Park's seven LEGO® themed lands and can't-miss attractions. Water-loving families can splash and play into the evening at the LEGOLAND® Hotel pool, which is also open for the season.

"We're as eager as our guests to kick off summer with the debut of our long-awaited LEGO® City Water Playground," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. "We've developed this exciting new attraction in response to direct feedback from our guests asking for a place to cool off, but our Water Playground is so much more. Like all of our attractions, our Water Playground aims to give families interactive, creative opportunities to build, play, splash and learn together."

Since opening in 2021, LEGOLAND® New York Resort continues to find ways to surprise, delight, and support every visiting family who walks under the iconic entrance arch. Like its sister North American LEGOLAND Resorts in Florida and California, LEGOLAND New York opened for the 2023 season as a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Every ride has a posted Sensory Guide indicating whether there are bright lights, loud sounds, or any feature that guests might need to plan around. Visitors will notice a posted Sensory Guide at the entrance to the Water Playground, and they can decompress in the nearby quiet room with weighted blankets, dim lighting and tactile toys.

This year, LEGOLAND New York Resort will treat visitors to new events and bring back signature experiences including:

Red, White, and BOOM! (Summer): This July 4 th , Red, White, and BOOM! is back and bigger than ever with five nights of fireworks beginning June 30 . Live music is also back with Summer Saturdays in July and August.

Brick-or-Treat (Fall): The Monster Party returns! LEGOLAND New York's biggest Halloween party for kids will run weekends from mid-September through Halloween.

Holiday Bricktacular (Winter): Celebrate the season at LEGOLAND New York! Families will have the opportunity to meet LEGO® Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures.

LEGOLAND New York Resort takes kids on a journey through seven LEGO themed lands, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® NINJAGO® World, LEGO® Castle, LEGO® City, MINILAND and LEGO® Pirates. Built for families with children ages two through 12, can't-miss highlights of a LEGOLAND New York vacation include transforming into a Minifigure on the world premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure ride, chasing the red wizard out of the castle on the signature Dragon coaster, and mastering the power of the elements with Master Wu on LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride. For the ultimate multi-day LEGO vacation experience, guests can book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND® Hotel, just steps from the Park entrance.

For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit our website or follow us on Facebook . Advanced reservations are required to visit the LEGO City Water Playground. See more information on our website.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

