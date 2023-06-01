CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Fire Extinguisher Balls Due to Failure to Extinguish Fires and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon.com

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Fire Extinguisher Balls Due to Failure to Extinguish Fires and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of burns and smoke inhalation associated with the use of LVYXON, TATTCHINE, ARMYJY, PETSTIBLE, HelloPharma, Vixuiyz, and JHEUAYK brand fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon.com. These products can fail to extinguish a fire, which could lead to serious injury and death.

Specifically, the identified products can fail to properly disperse fire suppressing chemicals and fail to extinguish a fire. In addition, the products do not have a pressure gauge or pressure indicator, a locking device to reduce the risk of unintentional discharge, a self-closing valve for intermittent discharge, or a nozzle to direct the discharge. These products fail to meet the requirements of UL 299 Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers, UL 711 Rating and Fire Testing of Fire Extinguishers, and NFPA 10 Standard for Portable Fire Extinguishers which are voluntary safety standards.

The fire extinguisher balls were sold to consumers on Amazon.com. They are made of red plastic, with an approximate diameter ranging between 4 and 7 inches. They weigh between 1 and 3 pounds. The products also include a stand that can be mounted to the wall. The products typically have a label wrapped around the entire product with orange and red lettering stating Fire Extinguisher Ball and XRT Auto Fire Off or AFO Auto Fire Off. The fire extinguisher balls were sold on Amazon.com for between $25 and $120. LVYXON was sold under ASINs B0BCPL2QY8 and B0BCPH6M9L. TATTCHINE was sold under ASINs B0BCYXZ5H9 and B0BCYWR1VH. ARMYJY was sold under ASIN B0BB6Y1JQQ. PETSTIBLE was sold under ASINs B0BD3RL3K9 and B0BD3T4BNX. HelloPharma was sold under ASIN B09YNKKKM2. Vixuiyz was sold under ASIN B09YRRL241. JHEUAYK was sold under ASINs B0BCQ121VL and B0BCWR36DQ.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these fire extinguisher balls. Consumers should stop using them and dispose of these products at either a local fire department or a hazardous waste disposal facility. Consumers should only purchase fire extinguishers that meet both the UL 299 and UL 711 safety standards and are marked with those certifications.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

