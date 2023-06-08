Designer Brands Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Owned Brand penetration grew to 26.7% in the quarter, highlighting progress on strategic plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended April 29, 2023.

Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the quarter we delivered on top of outsized market-leading growth in the first quarter of last year, albeit slightly below our initial expectations. We have made significant operational progress on our goal of doubling sales of our Owned Brands by 2026 over 2021 with our recent acquisitions of Keds, Le Tigre, and Topo Athletic helping to further expand and diversify our brand portfolio. We continue to lean further than ever before into our Owned Brands, harnessing key and exciting moments to showcase our brands with engaging events and customer experiences.

"As the consumer remains cautious, we are approaching the remainder of the year and the trajectory of the recovery in our business with heightened consideration. We are confident in our ability to continue to optimize those factors over which we have control, providing compelling products from our Owned Brands and an ideal national brand assortment to our customers seeking a wide range of styles."

First Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the first quarter of 2022)

Net sales decreased 10.7% to $742.1 million .

Comparable sales decreased by 10.4%.

Gross profit decreased to $237.7 million versus $275.7 million last year, and gross margin was 32.0% compared to 33.2% for the same period last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $11.4 million , or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.17 , including net charges of $0.04 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to CEO transition, restructuring, integration, and acquisition costs, partially offset by the valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets.

Adjusted net income was $14.3 million , or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.21 .

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $54.8 million at the end of the same period last year, with $200.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $390.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared to $306.9 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the first quarter with inventories of $637.4 million compared to $672.5 million at the end of the same period last year.

Store Openings and Closings

During the first quarter of 2023, we closed two stores in the U.S. and opened one new store in Canada, resulting in a total of 499 U.S. stores and 139 Canadian stores as of April 29, 2023.

Updated 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Metric

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance Net Sales:







Designer Brands net sales growth, excluding Keds

Down mid-single digits

Down mid- to high-single digits Incremental net sales from Keds acquisition

$75.0 million to $85.0 million

$75.0 million to $85.0 million Diluted EPS:







Designer Brands, excluding Keds

$1.65 - $1.75

$1.20 - $1.50 Contribution from Keds acquisition

~$0.00

~$0.00

The above guidance excludes the impact of the anticipated modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer to repurchase up to $100.0 million of our Class A common shares that we announced today, which we intend to fund through a new proposed $135.0 million term loan agreement.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Keds, Lucky Brand, Crown Vintage, Vince Camuto, Topo Athletic, Jessica Simpson, Le Tigre and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and nearly 640 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating more than seven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as supply chain disruptions and pressures; risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, any future COVID-19 resurgence, and any other adverse public health developments; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our ability to manage our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition, retain our existing management team, and continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems; risks related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system software solution and other IT systems; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, and customer service; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; domestic and global political and social conditions, global pandemics, and the potential impact of geopolitical turmoil or conflict; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022

Change

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 612,886

80.7 %

$ 702,745

82.0 %

$ (89,859)

(12.8) % Canada Retail 53,955

7.1 %

56,315

6.6 %

(2,360)

(4.2) % Brand Portfolio 92,983

12.2 %

97,456

11.4 %

(4,473)

(4.6) % Total segment net sales 759,824

100.0 %

856,516

100.0 %

(96,692)

(11.3) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (17,742)





(25,973)





8,231

(31.7) % Consolidated net sales $ 742,082





$ 830,543





$ (88,461)

(10.7) %

Net Sales by Brand Category (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada

Retail

Brand

Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended April 29, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 123,209

$ —

$ 10,624

$ —

$ 133,833 External customer wholesale and commission

income —

—

64,617

—

64,617 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

17,742

(17,742)

— Total Owned Brands 123,209

—

92,983

(17,742)

198,450 National brands 489,677

—

—

—

489,677 Canada Retail(2) —

53,955

—

—

53,955 Total net sales $ 612,886

$ 53,955

$ 92,983

$ (17,742)

$ 742,082 Three months ended April 30, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 139,155

$ —

$ 6,527

$ —

$ 145,682 External customer wholesale and commission

income —

—

64,956

—

64,956 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

25,973

(25,973)

— Total Owned Brands 139,155

—

97,456

(25,973)

210,638 National brands 563,590

—

—

—

563,590 Canada Retail(2) —

56,315

—

—

56,315 Total net sales $ 702,745

$ 56,315

$ 97,456

$ (25,973)

$ 830,543

(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023,

sales of the Keds brand are included in Owned Brands as a result of our acquisition of the Keds business. Sales of the Keds brand in periods prior

to the first quarter of 2023 are not restated as this brand was considered a national brand during those periods. (2) We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022 Change in comparable sales:





U.S. Retail segment (11.6) %

13.6 % Canada Retail segment 2.9 %

41.4 % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel 8.3 %

19.7 % Total (10.4) %

15.3 %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 499

10,015

510

10,322 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company stores 114

601

115

607 DSW stores 25

496

25

496

139

1,097

140

1,103 Total number of stores 638

11,112

650

11,425

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 196,814

32.1 %

$ 233,067

33.2 %

$ (36,253)

(15.6) %

(110) Canada Retail 17,174

31.8 %

18,873

33.5 %

(1,699)

(9.0) %

(170) Brand Portfolio 22,085

23.8 %

23,842

24.5 %

(1,757)

(7.4) %

(70) Total segment gross profit 236,073

31.1 %

275,782

32.2 %

(39,709)

(14.4) %

(110) Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit 1,666





(37)





1,703







Consolidated gross profit $ 237,739

32.0 %

$ 275,745

33.2 %

$ (38,006)

(13.8) %

(120)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022 Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (17,742)

$ (25,973) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 13,211

18,169 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 6,197

7,767

$ 1,666

$ (37)

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 742,082

$ 830,543 Cost of sales (504,343)

(554,798) Gross profit 237,739

275,745 Operating expenses (220,119)

(223,426) Income from equity investments 2,331

1,945 Impairment charges (341)

(1,072) Operating profit 19,610

53,192 Interest expense, net (6,597)

(2,952) Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs —

(12,862) Non-operating income (expenses), net (334)

6 Income before income taxes 12,679

37,384 Income tax provision (1,306)

(11,202) Net income 11,373

26,182 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 42

— Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 11,415

$ 26,182 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 0.17

$ 0.34 Weighted average diluted shares 67,042

76,924

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



April 29, 2023

January 28, 2023

April 30, 2022 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,569

$ 58,766

$ 54,802 Receivables, net 100,237

77,763

222,297 Inventories 637,396

605,652

672,490 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,598

47,750

49,836 Total current assets 831,800

789,931

999,425 Property and equipment, net 227,692

235,430

250,123 Operating lease assets 701,670

700,373

635,334 Goodwill 134,770

97,115

93,655 Intangible assets, net 75,450

31,866

20,355 Deferred tax assets 50,111

48,285

— Equity investments 66,151

63,820

55,118 Other assets 46,851

42,798

33,734 Total assets $ 2,134,495

$ 2,009,618

$ 2,087,744 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 288,526

$ 255,364

$ 369,147 Accrued expenses 170,759

190,676

208,282 Current operating lease liabilities 183,074

190,086

179,870 Total current liabilities 642,359

636,126

757,299 Long-term debt 390,302

281,035

306,861 Non-current operating lease liabilities 635,245

631,412

579,839 Other non-current liabilities 23,342

24,989

26,952 Total liabilities 1,691,248

1,573,562

1,670,951 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,093

3,155

— Total shareholders' equity 440,154

432,901

416,793 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and

shareholders' equity $ 2,134,495

$ 2,009,618

$ 2,087,744

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

April 29, 2023

April 30, 2022 Operating expenses $ (220,119)

$ (223,426) Non-GAAP adjustments:





CEO transition costs 2,210

— Restructuring and integration costs 2,120

614 Acquisition-related costs 1,507

— Total non-GAAP adjustments 5,837

614 Adjusted operating expenses $ (214,282)

$ (222,812) Operating profit $ 19,610

$ 53,192 Non-GAAP adjustments:





CEO transition costs 2,210

— Restructuring and integration costs 2,120

614 Acquisition-related costs 1,507

— Impairment charges 341

1,072 Total non-GAAP adjustments 6,178

1,686 Adjusted operating profit $ 25,788

$ 54,878 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 11,415

$ 26,182 Non-GAAP adjustments:





CEO transition costs 2,210

— Restructuring and integration costs 2,120

614 Acquisition-related costs 1,507

— Impairment charges 341

1,072 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs —

12,862 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 334

(6) Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 6,512

14,542 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,508)

(3,639) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (2,117)

(360) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 2,887

10,543 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (42)

— Adjusted net income $ 14,260

$ 36,725 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17

$ 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.21

$ 0.48

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction losses and gains; (7) the net tax impact of such items; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9) net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site www.vincecamuto.com. The e-commerce sales for Topo and the Keds business will be added to the comparable base beginning with the first quarter of 2024. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

