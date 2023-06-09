AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SPONSORCX

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. , June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with SponsorCX, whereby SponsorCX has been named the Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the AHL.

The partnership will offer a world-class sponsorship management solution to all teams across the AHL at an affordable league-wide rate. SponsorCX provides an end-to-end sponsorship management software solution, which allows teams to:

manage accounts, contacts, activities, and create customized agreements;

organize inventory assets in a single location;

create and track the fulfillment process through a collaborative task management portal;

manage artwork approvals, proof of performance, billing, and trade with customized reporting; and

manage sponsorship information through the SponsorCX mobile app.

"We are very excited about the start of our partnership with SponsorCX," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "The relationship with SponsorCX will allow all AHL teams the opportunity to collaborate with corporate partners on sponsorship fulfillment at the highest level."

"We are excited to announce this game-changing partnership with the AHL," said Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "We are ready and poised to deliver an innovative sponsorship management solution to every team across the AHL, while maintaining the league's mission to provide world-class hockey entertainment."

About the AHL

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2020, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com.

Contact:

Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications

(413) 781-2030 | @AHLPR

