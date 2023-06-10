True stories of Overseas Filipinos shine in global spotlight, in time for PH Independence Day

Filipino caregivers, barista featured in LA, New York, UK, and Dubai

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True stories of successful Overseas Filipinos are making the rounds globally, in time for Independence Day in the Philippines.

Videos featuring Charmaine "Charm" Espinoza, a Filipina caregiver in the United Kingdom and Dan Johnson "DJ" Noblesa, a Filipino barista in Italy, can be viewed in Times Square in New York, and LA billboards in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California from June 12 to June 13.

The videos are part of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC)'s new country branding campaign 'We Give the World Our Best – The Philippines, featuring the true stories of Overseas Filipinos giving their best, wherever they are in the world.

OFWs in the global spotlight

Charm and DJ's videos had also earlier appeared in New York Times Square and Dubai's La Mer City Walk, two of the most prominent and modern cities in the world.

UK nurse May Parsons, meanwhile, was the face of the bus ad shown in London on no less than the day of King Charles III's coronation. May was the first nurse to have administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom, which was very much recognized by the UK government.

OPACC says the London bus ad had been rolled out during the momentous occasion to draw in the huge crowds, and communicate the inspiring message that Filipinos give their best wherever they are and in whatever they do.

"At its core, the project intends to let the whole world know how good, compassionate, and competent Filipinos are. Filipinos bring their 'best' through daily actions that touch lives all over the world," says OPACC Sec. Paul Soriano.

A Pinoy's unique values

In their videos, both Charm and May were both lauded by their foreign patients for their untiring and dedicated service, manifesting how they showed true care, or the malasakit, maasikaso and maalaga values that comes naturally from every Filipino.

"Nursing is not the easiest job in the world, in fact, it's emotionally draining. I truly believe in the things that I do, because of where I come from, our resilience, our dedication… I gave my best, and my heart, I am the Philippines," May says in the video, on how she performs her daily routine of caring for the sick in the UK.

Charm, on the other hand, is seen in the video patiently attending to an elderly lady, who gradually changed her demeanor because of Charm's untiring and caring attitude.

In the video, while the song "Lean on Me" was playing, Charm said: "I do what's right, I give my best, I keep caring."

In the next clip, Charm is introduced by her elderly patient to the family as "My friend, from the Philippines," and her son, appreciatively looking at Charm, whispered a warm thank you.

The video ended with Charm proudly saying: "I am Charm, I am the Philippines,"

In the video in Italy, the owner of a coffee shop said that "for coffee-loving people, Italy is where they should go. And in their shop, they honor their barista, not their coffee machines."

The owner added while showing how their coffee were made and brewed: "Because coffee is like life, it's all about how you make it; when your barista is the best, you can taste the love in every cup, our barista is the best, bravo Filipino!."

The video ended with DJ, the Filipino barista saying: "I am DJ, I am the Philippines."

Proud Pinoys at their best

The new videos demonstrate how OFWs portray that they are not mere peons in the country that host them, but true ambassadors of the country they call home.

Through their selfless attitude of thinking first of the welfare of their patients/clients, they are able to develop personal connections and create a strong bond between cultures and societies. This leads to greater understanding and appreciation of the Philippines and its people.

The videos are now getting positive raves from the netizens.

A nurse from a government hospital in Quezon City who has seen the video of May and Charm said: "The video is impressive, sana marami pang similar video ang maipalabas para maipakita kung paano mag-care ang Pinoy sa ano mang lahi sa mundo."

A barista of a small coffee shop in Manila who has also seen the 1-minute video of DJ commented: "Iba talaga ang pinoy pagdating sa gawaan ng kape, like what the song of the late Tina Turner said – we are "Simply the Best. I'm proud of DJ and how he is bringing honor to our country."

These success stories are featured in the We Give the World our Best YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@wegivetheworldourbestph .

