DER Integration Remains Top of Mind for Utilities; Social Equity and Quality of Life Rising in Importance

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the ongoing energy transition, utilities must keep the lights on while simultaneously upgrading sometimes century-old infrastructure and integrating distributed energy resources (DER). According to Guidehouse's eighth annual survey of industry stakeholders, in partnership with Public Utilities Fortnightly, utilities are embracing the opportunity to redefine resilience and support thriving communities by improving customer experience.

The annual State and Future report identifies key changes in the electric utility industry and highlights steps organizations can take to navigate a successful path forward. This year's findings show climate change and GHG reduction mandates make DER integration a necessity, along with building and transportation electrification. But the resultant changing nature of power loads and flow means that Industry 4.0 technologies — automation, sensing and measurement, and cybersecurity — should be prioritized.

"The power grid and the utilities that enable it are foundational elements to a successful society and resilient economy. More than ever before, the utilities that operate the grid, their regulators, and society at large, understand their fates should be increasingly intertwined going forward," said Dan Hahn, leader of Guidehouse's Energy Providers practice. "The increasingly competitive environment — as opposed to the virtual monopoly utilities enjoyed for more than a century — means they must dramatically improve their customer engagement capabilities. Based on the survey, the industry stands ready to meet these challenges."

Utility sentiment is evolving across four key energy transition themes, according to the report:

Technology Advances to Support Industry Goals

Technological advances for meeting energy transition demands are keeping pace with transformation and utilities recognize the need to accelerate integration. When asked what energy transition outcome should be prioritized within their territories, a majority of survey respondents (64.5%) pointed to the integration of clean and distributed energy.

Biggest Industry Challenge Remains Regulatory Constructs

The restrictive environment in which most North American utilities operate is seen as the industry's biggest hurdle in terms of meeting its goals and investing more aggressively in the energy transition. Fifty-three percent of respondents cited regulatory challenges as the biggest hurdle for the communities in which they operate, followed by 42% who said the immaturity of new business models and the time to scale new solutions prevented more aggressive investments.

Mixed Views on IRA and BIL Impact — But Transportation Electrification Most Cited

When asked about the likely long-term impact of the historic IRA, passed in August 2022 , and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the bills' impact on electrifying the transportation sector was most often selected (66%), followed by accelerating upgrades to the transmission and distribution (T&D) grid and improving resilience (54.5%).

No Consensus on How to Improve Quality of Life

While survey responses overall indicate growing industry appreciation for the role utilities play in social equity and community quality of life, there remains no consensus on what direct investments utilities can make to achieve these goals. Roughly one-third each said the development of backup power solutions, building/transportation electrification, or digitalization for improved grid flexibility represented the best path forward.

"Utilities today, along with the people living and working in the communities they serve, face myriad evolving threats and challenges," said Michelle Fay, leader of Guidehouse's Global Solutions practice. "Combine rising costs and an uncertain economic outlook, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, increasing storm frequency and intensity, and new Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance mandates to the picture, and the depth and breadth of power industry challenges is clear. It won't be easy, nor happen quickly, but all these advances have the potential to drive increased quality of life and improve social equity."

