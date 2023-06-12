Digital Sales of the Latest (G)I-DLE Mini Album Exceed 300,000 Copies on NetEase Cloud Music

HANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, today announced that the latest mini-album from South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE has once again captivated K-Pop fans across China with digital sales exceeding 300,000 copies on NetEase Cloud Music, topping the platform's 2023 charts in terms of gross sales as of June 12.

Following the debut of the 6-song mini-album, titled "I FEEL," on NetEase Cloud Music on May 15, 2023, the album quickly amassed more than 20 million streams after its release. Meanwhile, NetEase Cloud Music has offered virtual customized features specific to the album on its platform, such as profile photo decoration, a pink theme, and exclusive images and videos, as well as digital LED billboards in central commercial districts across five cities globally, in order to deepen user engagement and establish closer connections between musicians and their fans.

Empowered by NetEase Cloud Music's distinctive music-inspired ecosystem, fans have lauded the K-Pop powerhouse since their highly successful debut full album "I NEVER DIE" and exciting follow-on 5th mini album "I LOVE". In total, digital sales from the three (G)I-DLE albums have sold over 1.5 million copies and surpassed RMB31 million on NetEase Cloud Music, collectively accumulating over 264 million streams from avid fans to date.

NetEase Cloud Music's prevalence as a go-to music platform in China brings exposure to aspiring artists to its sizeable and growing community of music lovers, including K-Pop and J-Pop fans, backed by its abundant resources that support artists and groups like (G)I-DLE with significant promotion and marketing opportunities. In addition, the platform has extensive music copyright collaborations with a number of top Asian record labels, including SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Avex, KAO!INC, and Pony Canyon.

