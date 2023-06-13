Unlock the Summer Wonders of Shaanxi

XI'AN, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism:

Hold onto your passports, because a team of diplomats are setting their sights on Shaanxi for an epic adventure. This dream team of over 20 diplomats, representing countries like Zimbabwe, Albania, Morocco, Ethiopia, Peru, Iran, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kenya, and the Bahamas, is about to embark on a mesmerizing six-day tour of Shaanxi province.

And guess what? We've got the scoop on the summer wonders that await them.

Prepare to have your mind blown by Guiguling National Forest Park in Ankang, Shaanxi. With its ethereal, cloud-kissed cliffs and pristine forests that radiates air of mystery, the park resembles a mesmerizing tidal wave of clouds, a natural spectacle that will leave you breathless.

Next up is Mei County, Baoji, Shaanxi – a hidden gem that'll take your breath away. Imagine strolling through a summer wonderland, where the gentle evening breeze dances with the lotus leaves. Get ready for a jaw-dropping spectacle of vibrant pink lotus flowers and delicate green foliage that'll make you feel like you're living in a dream.

But let's not forget the real star of the show – the food. Shaanxi's culinary scene is buzzing, and you're in for a treat. We're talking about Liangpi, also known as Cold Skin Noodles. Straight from Hanzhong, Shaanxi's gastronomic treasure trove, these soft and chewy noodles accompanied by a tangy and spicy sauce are the ultimate summer refreshment. It's the perfect dish to beat the summer heat and satisfy your cravings.

Last but certainly not least, prepare for the soul-stirring rhymes of Yulin Ditty. This unique and melodious musical art form from Yulin, Shaanxi will sweep you off your feet. Let the subtle and intricate melodies flow in the air, lingering with the enchanting symphony of musical instruments. It's an experience that will leave an everlasting imprint on your soul.

Shaanxi province is a treasure trove of summer wonders just waiting to be explored. Get ready to unlock the magic and embark on an extraordinary journey through its mystical landscapes this summer. It's time to make memories that will last a lifetime.

View original content:

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism