DocStation Revolutionizes Revenue Streams For Pharmacies with Auto-Billing

Recognizing pharmacies' expanded healthcare role, DocStation provides the industry with the tools of the future.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocStation, a leading provider of innovative pharmacy software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Auto-Billing functionality, a revolutionary feature that transforms revenue streams for pharmacies. With this cutting-edge AI-powered technology, DocStation empowers pharmacists to unlock new financial opportunities while delivering exceptional patient care.

Pharmacists are now essential healthcare providers, offering vital clinical services to their communities; however, the challenge of billing insurance for services has hindered pharmacies from capitalizing on their contributions. DocStation's Auto-Billing feature addresses this issue, providing a seamless experience to streamline workflow and maximize revenue from clinical services.

"Auto-Billing is a huge leap forward for the pharmacy industry," says Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation. "By harnessing the efficiencies of workflow automation powered by AI, we're making it easy for pharmacies to tap into clinical revenue streams and enhance their role in healthcare. This is the first of many solutions we'll be releasing to help pharmacies grow revenue exponentially and expand service offerings."

DocStation Auto-Billing is the first-of-its-kind and revolutionizes the way pharmacists bill for clinical services. Unlike traditional methods involving manual administrative processes, DocStation automatically identifies clinical opportunities and triggers a workflow to bill for services at the time they are rendered which has reduced administrative burden by 80%.

One of its key advantages is its ability to integrate dispensing and clinical workflows into one streamlined experience, allowing pharmacy team members to focus on providing patient care.

The feature also bridges the gap between pharmacy and medical benefit by automating the medical billing process. Leveraging advanced algorithms, it provides a confidence in payment on specific services considering factors such as patient coverage, billing codes, and reimbursement rates. This integration enables pharmacies to unlock the full potential of their business, capturing revenue for specialty products and direct patient care activities.

The DocStation Auto-Billing is already impacting pharmacies across the country. One notable success story comes from a community pharmacy in Austin, Texas. Upon implementing the new solution, the pharmacy successfully billed outpatient encounters, earning over $19,000 in the first month. With automation in place, the pharmacy continues to generate significant revenue and is estimated to earn over $100,000 in net new revenue in their first year on DocStation.

The introduction of the Auto-Billing feature reflects DocStation's commitment to empowering pharmacies as front-line healthcare providers. By simplifying billing processes, streamlining workflows, and unlocking new revenue streams, DocStation is revolutionizing how pharmacies provide care.

DocStation is a leading provider of innovative pharmacy software solutions, dedicated to empowering community pharmacies to deliver exceptional patient care. With a focus on leveraging technology to optimize pharmacy operations, DocStation offers a range of advanced features and functionalities that streamline workflows, enhance revenue generation, and improve patient outcomes.

