The Valcourt Group Partners with South Shore Building Services

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area with the acquisition of Southern California-based South Shore Building Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of South Shore Building Services. This strategic move further solidifies The Valcourt Group's position as an industry leader while expanding its footprint within Los Angeles, Orange Country, and San Diego.

The Valcourt Group Logo (PRNewswire)

The Valcourt Group, originally a small window washing company in Washington DC, has grown into the premier provider of comprehensive building maintenance solutions. With a strong focus on safety standards and unwavering commitment to superior service, The Valcourt Group now offers services in 27 states, catering to a diverse range of clients.

South Shore Building Services, founded by Ty Eubanks in 1979 during his high school years, has earned a stellar reputation for excellence in the industry. Starting with humble beginnings and armed with a bucket, squeegee, and ladder, Ty's passion for delivering exceptional service propelled his business to serve prestigious homes in Newport and Laguna Beach. Over the years, South Shore has expanded its operations and emerged as a leading commercial building maintenance company.

"South Shore is, and will continue to be, a family-run company that shares our culture of service excellence and uncompromising safety," says The Valcourt Group CEO, Eric Crabb. "This partnership, along with the Valcourt Group's acquisition of HSG in 2021, will continue reinforcing our already strong presence in Southern California while expanding our geographic reach to new cities in the market."

"We are excited for this new opportunity and to watch the next generation of Eubanks lead South Shore into an exciting and successful future, says South Shore Founder Ty Eubanks. "South Shore will continue operating with the same team members and under the same name our customers have come to know and trust for many years."

Ty and his team are actively involved in industry associations, such as Power Washers of North America (PWNA) and The International Window Cleaning Association (IWCA) https://www.pwna.org/, https://www.pwna.org/exemplifying their dedication to advancing safety standards and training within the industry. Ty currently serves as the President of PWNA, while his son, Conner Eubanks, is on the Executive Board of Directors of the IWCA, tirelessly working to enhance power washing and window cleaning safety practices.

South Shore Building Services proudly serves an impressive portfolio of marquee buildings, their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has positioned them as a trusted partner in the industry.

The Valcourt Group's acquisition of South Shore Building Services reflects its continued dedication to expanding its service capabilities and delivering unparalleled solutions to clients. With the shared values of excellence, safety, and customer-centricity, this union is set to create new opportunities and drive even greater success in the building maintenance industry.

ABOUT THE VALCOURT GROUP

The Valcourt Group specializes in waterproofing, window cleaning, façade restoration, and other essential exterior building maintenance services for Class-A commercial offices, high-rise residential condominiums, hospitality businesses, healthcare facilities, and other clients. A merger of legacy Valcourt Building Services and JOBS Group business, the Valcourt Group has grown its service offerings, employee base, and regional coverage. For more information please visit www.valcourt.group.

ABOUT SOUTH SHORE BUILDING SERVICES

South Shore Building Services, Inc. provides the Southern California commercial real estate industry with services to protect the asset of the property owner while increasing tenant satisfaction. Through utilizing the best products, methods, and techniques available, we provide the highest quality service and instill the greatest customer confidence levels in the Southern California property services industry. To learn more, please visit www.southshoreinc.com.

