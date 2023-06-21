Following 250% Growth, Drivepoint Announces New Name, Expanded Omnichannel Capabilities of Strategic Finance Platform for Consumer Brands

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivepoint (formerly Bainbridge), the only strategic finance SaaS platform built specifically for modern consumer brands, today announced a new name, expanded omnichannel capabilities, and a host of software improvements that enable customers to create a tailored financial model in 24 hours and replace the need for an internal FP&A team or a fractional CFO.

The company, founded as Bainbridge in 2021, counts top scaling brands like Oats Overnight, Mad Rabbit, Geologie, Earth Breeze, Huron, Branch, Bright Cellars, and more as customers. The new name, Drivepoint, is reflective of its next stage of growth and sharpened focus on helping brands navigate financial decisioning on the road ahead.

"Two big things have happened in the eCommerce world since we first launched," says Drivepoint CEO Austin Gardner-Smith. "First, everyone got serious about achieving profitability. At the same time, omnichannel became a default requirement for success, not something to explore in the future. Both shifts have been positive catalysts for us."

Revenue has grown more than 250% since the beginning of the year as Drivepoint has introduced a suite of new capabilities in its strategic finance platform to help CEOs and CFOs navigate their path to profitability and omnichannel expansion. The new developments deliver on Drivepoint's promise to provide world-class strategic finance at 1/6 the cost of an internal team.

With the latest advancements in Drivepoint's solution, customers can expect:

Deeper integrations with Shopify, QuickBooks, Recharge, and more

Self-serve 5-minute setup delivering a customized financial model in 24 hours

Full support for forecasting Amazon and Wholesale channels, in addition to direct-to-consumer (DTC)

A 10X faster, lighter weight financial model

Predictive analytics to forecast repeat purchases with 98% accuracy

A modern professional services model with an on-demand team of data and financial analysts offering deep consumer brand expertise

"We talk to consumer brand operators who A/B test every Facebook ad or email subject line. But when it comes to major investment decisions, they're flying blind without the time, expertise, or toolkit to model the financial impact," says Gardner-Smith. "With Drivepoint, brand leaders can now A/B test those big decisions and make informed decisions with a lower margin of error. In today's market, one decision can be the difference between a profitable quarter and running out of cash."

"Drivepoint is a game changer for companies like ours," says Nina McKinney, Chief Strategy Officer at Oats Overnight . "We had planned to move our operating facility later in the year, but when we modeled out the options, we realized that moving up the timeline a few months could lead to a $4M increase in EBITDA. We made that call with confidence thanks to Drivepoint."

"Drivepoint helps us clearly paint the picture of what our future could look like so we can make capital allocation decisions with confidence," praises Jon Wedel, founder of Earth Breeze . "We're making bold moves based on the outputs. So far, Drivepoint has massively over-delivered on a price to value basis."

To get started, visit drivepoint.io to sign up or book a personalized demo.

ABOUT DRIVEPOINT

Drivepoint is a leading software company offering the only strategic finance platform purpose-built for scaling consumer brands. Based in Boston and founded in 2021, Drivepoint delivers modern financial modeling, forecasting, and reporting technology for growing brands like Oats Overnight, Geologie, Branch, and Bright Cellars. To learn more, visit drivepoint.io .

