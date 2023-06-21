New KDOQI Commentary of 2021 KDIGO Clinical Practice Guideline for Glomerular Diseases Published

~Comprehensive Commentary Provides Insights and Implementation Guidance for US Healthcare Professionals by NKF and KDOQI~

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and its Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative (KDOQI) are pleased to announce the publication of the KDOQI US Commentary on the 2021 KDIGO Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases. This new comprehensive review, published today in the American Journal of Kidney Disease (AJKD), finds generally broad agreement with the KDIGO guidelines.

The 2021 KDOQI Guideline on the Management of Glomerular Disease is a tour-de-force compendium for glomerular diseases.

Glomerular diseases, which impact the kidney's filtering units, have witnessed significant advancements in molecular research and the introduction of novel therapeutic approaches over the past decade. The KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases marks a significant update to the previous set of recommendations published in 2012. The KDOQI working group crafted a chapter-by-chapter companion article to provide specific commentary on the implementation of the KDIGO 2021 guidelines within the United States.

"The 2021 KDIGO Guideline on the Management of Glomerular Disease is a tour-de-force compendium and reference for the treatment of glomerular diseases throughout the world," said Laurence Beck, Jr. MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine and co-chair of the KDOQI Commentary workgroup. "The KDOQI working group has tried to put this document into context for US nephrologists by explaining some of the more nuanced points, updating some important clinical trial information that was not present in the 2021 KDIGO document, and pointing out areas of controversy in some topic areas. As the KDIGO guideline is intended to be a living document with regular updates of the individual chapters, we also hope to provide updates to our US Commentary as this living document grows and matures."

In the commentary, esteemed experts in the field, including Laurence H. Beck Jr., MD, PhD; Isabelle Ayoub, MD, MPH; Dawn Caster, MD, FASN; Michael J. Choi, MD; Jason Cobb, MD; Duvuru Geetha; Michelle N. Rheault, MD; Shikha Wadhwani, MD, MS; Timothy Yau, MD; and William L. Whittier, MD, FASN, have contributed their invaluable insights. Their collective expertise from renowned institutions across the country ensures a comprehensive and diverse perspective on glomerular diseases and their management.

This review serves as a vital resource for healthcare professionals and researchers, offering valuable insights into the latest advancements and clinical utility of the KDIGO 2021 guidelines in the United States. By contextualizing the guidelines within the US healthcare landscape, the KDOQI US Commentary facilitates their effective implementation and impact on patient care.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity , and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

About the American Journal of Kidney Diseases

The American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), the official journal of the National Kidney Foundation, is recognized worldwide as a leading source of information devoted to clinical nephrology practice and clinical research. Articles selected for publication in AJKD undergo a rigorous consideration process, supporting the journal's goal to communicate important new information in clinical nephrology in a way that strengthens knowledge and helps physicians to provide their patients with the highest standard of care.

