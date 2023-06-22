Malwarebytes Awarded Highest Rated Endpoint Protection for Seven Quarters in a Row

Rigorous tests by third-party research lab MRG Effitas demonstrate superior ability to detect and block real-world threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced that MRG Effitas, a world leader in independent IT research, gave Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection (EP) the highest possible score (100%) in its endpoint security efficacy assessment. As of the latest Q1 2023 test results, Malwarebytes is the only vendor to win every MRG Effitas certification and award for the seventh consecutive quarter, outperforming other solutions in its ability to spot and stop zero-day threats, ransomware, banking malware, fileless attacks and exploits. Centered around nine rounds of rigorous testing, MRG Effitas' assessment criteria are the best way to evaluate endpoint security vendors today.

(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes) (PRNewswire)

"Malwarebytes' consistent high performance underscores our ability to spot and stop known threats as well as zero-day and polymorphic malware," said Joe Hartmann, Senior Director of Threat Labs, Malwarebytes. "For under-resourced organizations that need endpoint security that just works, these results are a powerful tool to help them select the right protection for their business. Malwarebytes' focus on leveraging machine learning and AI to automatically create detections means our solutions benefit from the speed and vast data consumption possible with these technologies. MRG Effitas' quarterly testing alongside its new real-time testing solution Tempus, helps Malwarebytes' protection stay ahead of the curve."

MRG Effitas is an independent research and testing lab that evaluates endpoint protection solutions. The 360° Assessment & Certification by MRG Effitas isn't like other tests that just evaluate traditional file-based attacks: they unleash real-world fileless cases and exploitation techniques, live botnets and credit card-skimming attacks on vendor products as well. In its latest report, MRG Effitas recognized Malwarebytes EP for its advanced security capabilities, particularly in detecting and preventing complex malware attacks. Malwarebytes EP is the engine that powers its endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed detection and response (MDR) solutions. EP is the first line of defense to ensure known threats are stopped and limits the amount of EDR alerts. Without effective EP, there can be no effective EDR, MDR, XDR or—more broadly—endpoint security.

MRG Effitas Q1 2023 360° Assessment awarded Malwarebytes certificates in:

Level 1 – Malwarebytes EP automatically blocked 100% of in-the-wild malware samples and prevented a simulated Botnet attack.

Exploit – MRG Effitas used exploits in vulnerable applications attempting to deliver a malicious payload on a device with Malwarebytes EP. Malwarebytes autoblocked 100% of exploit/fileless attacks, protecting the system from infection.

Online Banking – MRG Effitas simulated the Magecart credit card-skimming attack with Malwarebytes EP autoblocking 100% of the 30 financial malware samples.

Ransomware – Malwarebytes blocked 100% of ransomware threats without any false positives, allowing the benign, false positive programs to run.

Android 360-degree – MRG Effitas conducted a separate assessment for Android devices, with Malwarebytes earning a perfect 100% score.

"Malwarebytes' continued top performance highlights its ability to provide immediate time-to-value for its customers by staying ahead of today's threats," said Chris Pickard, CEO, MRG Effitas. "Working with third-party testers like MRG Effitas helps validate and train their powerful AI models, ensuring detection of a wide range of threats from novel malware to fileless attacks with no false positives."

Learn more about the results: try.malwarebytes.com/2023-mrg-effitas.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our newsroom , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions and its world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe. The effectiveness and ease-of-use of Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB, AV-TEST (consumer and business), Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and CNET. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart, Director, Public & Analyst Relations

press@malwarebytes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malwarebytes