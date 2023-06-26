CHLI Celebrates 20 Years with Successful Gala and Leadership Awards

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) celebrated its 20th anniversary of advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought with a successful annual gala and leadership awards event in Washington, D.C. on May 10, 2023. The event, attended by nearly 500 guests, took place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, the CHLI Board of Directors identified three leaders to recognize for their exemplary public service and ambassadorship of CHLI's vision and mission with the CHLI Ambassador Award.

The evening started with remarks by Founder and Chairman, The Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart, "During the 20 years that CHLI has existed, reflecting, and respecting the diversity of thought within our community, and becoming, along the way, the only truly bi-partisan reality today in Washington, DC – hundreds of young people's lives have been touched. Changed forever."

CHLI Ambassador Award Honorees:

Gabriella Boffelli, Chief of Staff, U.S. Representative Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (Puerto Rico) – Gabriella began her public service career as an intern for The Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. In 2017, she received the CHLI Vermillion Congressional Staff Appreciation Award for her public service. Since then, Gaby has supervised many interns and supported them as they move into public service or go on to other careers.

Boffelli stated, "I am so grateful to Chairman Lincoln Diaz-Balart, President Mary Ann Gomez, and the Board of Directors for awarding me the first-ever CHLI Ambassador Award. Throughout my years on Capitol Hill, CHLI has given me the great opportunity to meet and connect with so many talented people, especially all the young professionals I'm proud to have worked with and who are now excelling in both the public and private sectors. I couldn't be where I am without the support of Representatives Jenniffer González-Colón and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, two remarkable pioneers who continue to be my role models. As a CHLI Ambassador Awardee, I will carry CHLI's values and mission with me every day."

Cesar A. Prieto, Chief of Staff, U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales (Texas) – Cesar was a CHLI Global Leader intern in 2019 and completed his internship in the office of former Congressman Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Cesar went on to earn a Bryce Harlow Foundation Fellowship at Georgetown University in 2020. He worked as a Senior Legislative Assistant for Congressman Kenny Marchant of Texas and is currently Chief of Staff to Congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas.

Prieto said, "The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute has played a key role throughout my career in public policy. From paving the way to my first job on Capitol Hill to fostering incredible mentorship opportunities, CHLI has served as the foundation for my personal and professional development. I am proud to consider myself part of the CHLI familia and am extremely honored to have received the 2023 Ambassador award. Seguimos adelante."

State Representative Sharlett Mena (Washington) – State Representative Sharlett Mena was part of the Class of 2012 CHLI Global Leaders Internship Program. While in Washington, DC, she interned for former Congressman Albio Sires. She worked for Congressman Gene Green before returning to her home state of Washington. A graduate of Washington State University with a degree in Communication and Philosophy, she is a first-generation Mexican-American and, like many of our CHLI alumni and interns, the first in her family to graduate from college and is the first CHLI alumni to be elected to public office.

Rep. Mena said, "As a CHLI Fellow, I laid the foundation for my career in public service. I am proud to be a member of a network of CHLI family and friends collectively working to advance and uplift Latinos in all arenas. Like for many first-generation students, CHLI opened the first door for me in politics. As we all continue to pay it forward, we make space for new leaders and continue building an America that reflects its people."

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute's (CHLI) Leadership in Public Service Award is presented to a public servant who supports the advancement of the Hispanic community in the United States.

U.S. Representative J. Luis Correa (California) – Congressman Henry Cuellar, CHLI Vice Chairman and John Hoel of Altria Client Services and CHLI Treasurer, presented the CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award to Congressman Lou Correa of California's 46th District. Congressman Correa is respected for his work on immigration reform, healthcare, and helping veterans. He serves on the Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Veterans Affairs committees. Congressman Lou Correa is a proud son of immigrant parents from Mexico. They worked in factories and the fields of Southern California. He personally knows the challenges that CHLI interns and fellows experience as they navigate college and their career paths.

Rep. Correa stated, "I was so humbled and honored to receive CHLI's 2023 Leadership in Public Service Award. I also want to recognize my colleagues and partners in service who have bestowed this honor upon me, and locked arms with me to uplift our youth who we so desperately need in public service."

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) – Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, CHLI Vice Chairman and CHLI Board Member Claudia Puig of TelevisaUnivision presented U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham representing South Carolina, the CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award. Senator Graham is respected for his expertise in foreign policy and national security. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force, and after 33 years, he retired with the rank of Colonel. He was the first in his family to go to college. He is an example of a life of service. His 33 years of uniformed service and 28 years as a public servant shine a light on the true meaning of "commitment" and "dedication".

Sen. Graham said, "I was honored to be presented CHLI's Leadership in Public Service Award. CHLI does important work to support future Hispanic leaders in our country, for both public and private institutions."

CHLI extends its appreciation to its Board of Directors, Advisory Council members, staff and vendors.

Thank you to all the 20 Year Anniversary Gala and Leadership Awards sponsors. Special thanks to Platinum Sponsor Comcast|NBCUniversal|Telemundo and Gold Sponsors Altria Client Services, Charter Communications, and Target.

Photos from the event can be found here: https://bit.ly/4281MlJ and the event video can be found here: https://bit.ly/3My1RcN

About CHLI:

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress to advance the Hispanic Community's Economic Progress with a focus on Social Responsibility and Global Competitiveness. Founded in 2003 as a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization, CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the Diversity of Thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent. For more information, visit https://chli.org/.

