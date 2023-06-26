McGraw Hill and Verizon Expand Capabilities of their Popular Free Augmented Reality App for K-12 Learning

Additional content offerings and learning functionalities drive student engagement through innovative AR technology

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill and Verizon today announced several exciting updates to their augmented reality (AR) mobile app: McGraw Hill AR . The free, award-winning app, originally launched in June of 2022, is getting updated with expanded subject offerings as well as a new collaborative feature to foster group learning, both in and out of the physical classroom setting. The McGraw Hill AR app offers short, three-to-five-minute interactive activities aimed at helping engage students in new and impactful ways. Corresponding professionally developed lesson plans are exclusively available to K-12 educators nationwide through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ : a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive extended reality (XR) educational experiences for K-12 students.

"Since the app's launch last summer, it's been amazing to see how it has fostered excitement and engagement in both students and teachers," said Shawn Smith, Chief Innovation Officer for McGraw Hill's School group. "As more educators and learners embrace AR and its benefits, we will continue enhancing the app's offerings to improve the collaborative functions of the activities and make it available to more people than ever before."

These app updates include new disciplines and functionality. Social studies activities, which also cover ELA standards, are available now. The app will expand further this fall to include new science-related course offerings and math activities that build on the app's original library of 10 math lessons.

Additional updates coming to the McGraw Hill AR app this year include a new multi-language feature that will offer Spanish versions of the original 10 math lessons. Also coming are web versions of the original 10 lessons, enabling even more students to access the activities via Chromebooks and other laptops. A new group functionality for select lessons will enable collaborative learning for students in the classroom or learning remotely. Lastly, a spatial mapping activity will be released later this year offering an even more immersive AR experience for students and educators. Most activities are aimed at grades 6-12, with some appropriate for upper elementary grades as well.

The latest app updates will be unveiled in the McGraw Hill booth between June 25-28 at the ISTE Live conference hosted by the International Society for Technology in Education in Philadelphia, PA.

"At Verizon, we are committed to providing equitable access to technology and the tools required to develop digital skills," said Alex Servello, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Verizon. "With McGraw Hill AR's device agnostic and multi-language activities in diverse subject areas, even more educators and students will be able to leverage immersive tech in the classroom. We are thrilled to continue partnering with McGraw Hill to offer free, high-quality learning experiences through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ."

AR App Features Drive Collaboration Among Students

With 3-D capabilities and gamification, the AR app overcomes common challenges educators typically face with their students and promotes active learning by tying concepts to real-world elements. The self-driven and intuitive nature of the app encourages student agency and allows them to be more independent in their learning. The lessons are dynamic, standards-aligned, and high quality to promote deep conceptual understanding.

"The students found the app extremely easy to use. They were appropriately challenged by some of the exercises, but they weren't discouraged at all, in fact, it was actually the opposite," said Erin Lafond, a teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Teaneck, New Jersey, whose students use McGraw Hill AR. "They were so engaged that even when the bell rang, they didn't want to leave the classroom and just wanted to figure out the current challenge."

Downloaded more than 115,000 times within its first year, the McGraw Hill AR app is available for download today on any Apple or Android tablet or smartphone via the App Store and Google Play , and with accompanying lesson plans for educators at Verizon Innovative Learning HQ.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Verizon Innovative Learning

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, is celebrating over a decade of addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the initiative has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 3 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and innovative learning programs to students in under-resourced communities - enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive XR educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key initiative under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company's goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com .

