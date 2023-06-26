TACO BELL® TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH PARIS HILTON AND THE FAN FAVORITE RETURN OF THE VOLCANO MENU

Taco Bell's hottest items return to menus on June 29 for a limited time – complete with the hottest Paris Hilton partnership to introduce the brand's first-ever pre-recorded advice Hot Line at 1-844-THTS-HOT1
IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is coming in HOT with nostalgia for the return of the 2000s fan favorite Volcano Menu. To spice things up, Taco Bell is partnering with the queen of heat, Paris Hilton for a themed advice line: that's hot. As promised, the fan-favorite Volcano Menu returns nationwide on June 29 and even earlier for Taco Bell Rewards members with exclusive early access on June 272.
"We're always listening to our fans, and the extensive passion and needs of the Volcano fanbase could no longer go unmet" said Taylor Montgomery, US Chief Marketing Officer. "Taco Bell is always looking to deliver on the 'surprise' factor for fans and build on our reputation of choosing authentic partnerships with those who are already mega-fans. So, to bring the heat for this major campaign, we called on none other than Paris Hilton. Always in-the-know of what's hot, Paris will help bring back these beloved items of the 2000s that never go out of style."
The epic comeback will be the third time fans can satisfy fire filled taste buds, thanks to the Volcano Taco, Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito and with it, Lava Sauce. The Volcano Taco holds seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, a three-cheese blend and, of course, Lava sauce in an iconic fiery red Volcano crunchy taco shell for $2.49*. The Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito wraps seasoned rice, seasoned beef, a three-cheese blend, reduced fat sour cream, crunchy Fiesta tortilla strips and Lava sauce in a warm flour tortilla for $3.99*. Fans craving the same heat on their favorite core menu item like the Crunchwrap Supreme or bean and cheese burrito can do so by adding Lava Sauce for just $1*.
1 1-844-THTS-HOT is a toll-free line with prerecorded content available for calls originating from the US only between 6/26 - 8/2.
2 Early Access is available to Rewards Members only from 6/27-6/28 only via the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Check your local Taco Bell store for availability. No cash value. Additional terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.
3 Double the beef as compared to a Beefy Melt Burrito.
4 Valid for one Volcano Taco or Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito only at participating Taco Bell locations, with a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes, fees and tips. Offer valid for one (1) redemption per customer. Valid for DashPass members only. Offer valid from 6/29/2023 through 7/5/2023, or while supplies last. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices and items may vary. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions. TACO BELL and TACO BELL LOGO are Registered Trademarks of Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.
5 Estimated savings are based on average savings for DashPass members and do not include the subscription fees members pay.
DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.
