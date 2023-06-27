AVEO Oncology Announces Completion of Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 TiNivo-2 Study of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in Combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

AVEO Oncology Announces Completion of Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 TiNivo-2 Study of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in Combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, ("AVEO"), announced today that it has completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 TiNivo-2 study in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following prior immunotherapy exposure. The study is evaluating FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab), Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. FOTIVDA is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved for the treatment of adult patients with RCC following two or more prior systemic therapies.

Aveo Oncology Logo (PRNewswire)

There are currently no National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Category 1 recommended agents for patients with advanced RCC who were previously treated with prior immunotherapy. All currently available treatment options for advanced RCC were approved based on clinical studies conducted prior to the introduction of frontline immunotherapy combinations. There is an unmet need to improve the understanding of treatment sequencing and provide new treatment regimens for advanced RCC.

The randomized, controlled, open-label TiNivo-2 Phase 3 study enrolled patients with RCC who have progressed following prior immunotherapy treatment. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either low dose FOTIVDA in combination with OPDIVO or standard dose FOTIVDA alone. The TiNivo-2 study's primary endpoint is progression free survival, with key secondary endpoints to include overall survival, overall response rate, duration of response and safety.

The TiNivo-2 study enrolled across clinical sites in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and South America. "We are very excited to have achieved this interim milestone in the TiNivo-2 study and we are grateful to our global investigators, our AVEO development staff, and especially to the patients who are participating in the study. The TiNivo-2 study addresses an important question in the treatment of RCC, and we continue to work diligently to deliver the study results once data mature," said AVEO's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Martin Birkhofer.

"The TiNivo-2 study will provide us with a robust Phase 3 dataset to answer the outstanding question of whether adding a PD-1 Inhibitor (nivolumab) to a VEGF TKI (tivozanib), provides additional efficacy and acceptable safety over a single agent VEGF TKI following prior immunotherapy," said Toni Choueiri, M.D., Director, Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology; Director, Kidney Cancer Center; Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Chair and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "TiNivo-2 is a particularly important study for understanding appropriate sequencing strategies for RCC patients following immunotherapy given the presentation at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting of the CONTACT-03 study where adding a PD-L1 inhibitor (atezolizumab) to full dose cabozantinib failed to show a benefit over cabozantinib alone in RCC patients treated with prior immunotherapy."

The Company expects to share initial results from the TiNivo-2 study when the data mature, which is anticipated in the second half of 2024.

About FOTIVDA® (tivozanib)

FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective inhibitor of VEGFRs 1, 2, and 3 with a long half-life designed to improve efficacy and tolerability. AVEO received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FOTIVDA on March 10, 2021, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the territory of its partner EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. FOTIVDA has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models.4 FOTIVDA was discovered by Kyowa Kirin.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTION

Hypertension and Hypertensive Crisis: Control blood pressure prior to initiating FOTIVDA. Monitor for hypertension and treat as needed. For persistent hypertension despite use of anti-hypertensive medications, reduce the FOTIVDA dose.

Cardiac Failure: Monitor for signs or symptoms of cardiac failure throughout treatment with FOTIVDA.

Cardiac Ischemia and Arterial Thromboembolic Events: Closely monitor patients who are at increased risk for these events. Permanently discontinue FOTIVDA for severe arterial thromboembolic events, such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

Venous Thromboembolic Events: Closely monitor patients who are at increased risk for these events. Permanently discontinue FOTIVDA for severe venous thromboembolic events.

Hemorrhagic Events: Closely monitor patients who are at risk for or who have a history of bleeding.

Proteinuria: Monitor throughout treatment with FOTIVDA. For moderate to severe proteinuria, reduce the dose or temporarily interrupt treatment with FOTIVDA.

Thyroid Dysfunction: Monitor before initiation and throughout treatment with FOTIVDA.

Risk of Impaired Wound Healing: Withhold FOTIVDA for at least 24 days before elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks following major surgery and adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of FOTIVDA after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established.

Reversible Posterior Leukoencephalopathy Syndrome (RPLS): Discontinue FOTIVDA if signs or symptoms of RPLS occur.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

Allergic Reactions to Tartrazine: The 0.89 mg capsule of FOTIVDA contains FD&C Yellow No.5 (tartrazine) which may cause allergic-type reactions (including bronchial asthma) in certain susceptible patients.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were fatigue, hypertension, diarrhea, decreased appetite, nausea, dysphonia, hypothyroidism, cough, and stomatitis, and the most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥5%) were sodium decreased, lipase increased, and phosphate decreased.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid coadministration of FOTIVDA with strong CYP3A4 inducers.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise not to breastfeed.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Can impair fertility.

Hepatic Impairment: Adjust dosage in patients with moderate hepatic impairment. Avoid use in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-833-FOTIVDA (1-833-368-4832) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see FOTIVDA Full Prescribing Information which is available at www.AVEOoncology.com.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology and other novel targeted combinations in RCC and other indications, and has other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name.

References

December 21 , 2021. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study to compare tivozanib in combination with nivolumab to tivozanib monotherapy in subjects with renal cell carcinoma. Accessed, 2021. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04987203 FOTIVDA (tivozanib) [package insert]. Boston, MA : AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, March 2021 . OPDIVO (nivolumab) [package insert]. Princeton, NJ : Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, March 2022 . Pawlowski N et al. AACR 2013. Poster 3971.

Contacts

Media:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

jfkouten@jfkhealth.com

(609) 241-7352

Son Junil / Kim Junam

lgchempr@lgchem.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AVEO, an LG Chem company