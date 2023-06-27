LG Display's OLED TV and Monitor Panels Receive Industry's First 'Circadian Friendly' Certification from TÜV Rheinland

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its OLED TV and monitor panels have earned the 'Circadian Friendly' certification from TÜV Rheinland, a leading global independent testing, inspection and certification body. The company's industry-leading OLED panels become the first displays to receive this certification, marking a groundbreaking achievement for the industry.

LG Display Receives Circadian Friendly Certification from TÜV Rheinland (PRNewswire)

The 'Circadian Friendly' certification will be given by TÜV Rheinland to products that meet the standards of minimizing their impact on people's quality of life during the day and promote better sleep at night. These products undergo rigorous testing based on the 'Circadian Stimulus' metric, designed by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Lighting Research Center.

LG Display's self-emissive OLED TV and monitor panels now officially have the lowest impact on the viewer's biological pattern while still guaranteeing impeccable picture quality, achieving the highest rating of the Certification Scheme for display panel with a 'Circadian Friendly Level (CFL) 1'.

"LG Display's innovative OLED panels help people attain a healthier life while enjoying the immersive benefits of exceptional image quality," said Frank Holzmann, Global Business Field Manager at TÜV Rheinland.

Circadian rhythm refers to the biological pattern occurring in humans during their 24-hour cycle. Using TVs or smartphones at night can have a detrimental impact on a person's circadian rhythm which could potentially lead to various health conditions including sleep disorders.

LG Display's OLED TV panel is widely recognized for emitting the lowest blue light in the industry while providing users with the best flicker-free viewing experience. The company's OLED became the world's first TV display to receive Eyesafe® certification, which was developed jointly by TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe Inc., a U.S eye safety organization, and also boasts the 'Flicker Free Display (OLED)' and 'Discomfort Glare Free' verification from UL, a leading global safety science company.

"LG Display's self-emissive OLED technology not only offers unmatched picture quality but also reaffirms its position as a human-centric display through this highly sought-after certification," said Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President at LG Display. "With a safe display more important to people than ever, we will continue to offer its customers the best viewing experiences by expanding and applying user-friendly technologies to its cutting-edge solutions."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

TaeHyun Tommy Jang , Assistant Manager, Global PR Team

Email: , Assistant Manager, Global PR TeamEmail: tommy.jang@lgdisplay.com

Joo Yeon Jennnifer Ha , Manager, Global PR Team

Email: , Manager, Global PR TeamEmail: hjy05@lgdisplay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Display