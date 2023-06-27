Supply & Demand Chain Executive Awards Parkview Health and Tecsys with 2023 Top Supply Chain Project Award for Bringing Pharmacy Supply Chain into the Future

This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys, a leader in supply chain management software, and Parkview Health, a prominent Indiana-based health system, have been jointly recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as winners of this year's Top Supply Chain Projects Award for their groundbreaking supply chain transformation project integrating pharmaceuticals into the broader healthcare product supply chain processes. The award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "That's why it's important that today's supply chains run on collaboration. […] It's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead."

The collaboration between Tecsys and Parkview Health has led to end-to-end transparency into all supply purchases and inventory, including medical/surgical supplies and pharmaceuticals. This has enabled Parkview Health to drive down costs, increase efficiencies, and capitalize on savings opportunities, while ensuring clinicians have the products they need for patient care.

"We've built an end-to-end, automated digital supply chain across the Parkview Health network, with Tecsys playing a crucial role in that transformation," said Donna Van Vlerah, senior vice president, support division, Parkview Health. "We accept this award with an appreciation that by collaborating with our technology partner, we have achieved something innovative and highly effective in operating our supply chain at scale and in the best interests of our patients."

The synchronization between Parkview Health's pharmacy, and the broader healthcare supply chain has yielded significant and ongoing results. These include global visibility to drive informed decision making, optimized inventory management, electronic procurement for all drug purchases with accurate, up-to-date pricing, streamlined processes for greater efficiency among pharmacy staff members, and support of multiple class-of-trade price points.

"It's a privilege to join forces with healthcare leaders like Parkview Health, who are ready to challenge the status quo to achieve extraordinary results," adds Valerie Bandy, Pharm.D., MBA, senior director of Pharmacy Solutions at Tecsys. "By partnering with Parkview Health, we combined our leading-edge supply chain expertise with a highly skilled team to set a new benchmark for the future of healthcare supply chain."

This joint win is a testament to the successful partnership between Tecsys and Parkview Health, and their shared commitment to innovation and efficiency in supply chain processes. It serves as a model for other health systems seeking to integrate pharmaceuticals into their broader healthcare product supply chain processes.

