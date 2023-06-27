WIN A BEACH GETAWAY FOR TWO WITH THE TAMPICO HARD PUNCH FIESTA OF FLAVOR™ SWEEPSTAKES

Enter now to win a tropical vacation hosted by the makers of TAMPICO™ Hard Punch

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer's new go-to adult beverage transports your taste buds to paradise, and now thanks to TAMPICO™ Hard Punch, you and a friend can enjoy a fun getaway in the sun. Tampico Beverages and COOP Beverage Works, the wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City–based craft brewery COOP Ale Works, announced today the TAMPICO™ Hard Punch Fiesta of Flavor™ Sweepstakes. The luxurious beach giveaway will grant two lucky winners the grand prize of a trip for two to a tropical destination.

The sweepstakes will run from June 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST to September 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and individuals can enter to win at tampicohardpunchsweepstakes.com . Once the giveaway is closed, two winners will be selected to enjoy their very own beach getaways, inspired by two newly-released TAMPICO Hard Punch flavors: Citrus and Island. The Citrus Grand Prize winner will enjoy a four-night stay at The Savoy Hotel and Beach Club in Miami, Florida, while the Island Grand Prize winner will receive a four-night stay at San Juan Water and Beach Club Hotel in Puerto Rico. Additionally, each prize includes one travel voucher for two people to their winning getaway location.

"Our goal was to create a bold and sweet flavored malt beverage that would allow our customers to have a taste of the tropics," said COOP Beverage Works Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Stump. "With the TAMPICO™ Hard Punch Fiesta of Flavor™ Sweepstakes, we are taking inspiration from our flavors and providing a one-of-a-kind experience."

Launched in April 2023, TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is inspired by TAMPICO®'s irresistibly, nostalgic fruit flavors. TAMPICO™ Hard Punch Citrus is jam packed with orange, tangerine, and lemon for a crisp, festive flavor explosion, while the Island flavor offers the perfect blend of pineapple, banana, and orange. Made with natural and artificial flavors at an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 8%, TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is available in select states in 4-pack 12oz. cans and 24oz. single-serve cans.

"We are thrilled by the response to TAMPICO™ Hard Punch and how much consumers are enjoying the Citrus and Island flavors," said Mark Kent, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing – Tampico Beverages. "Our products have always been inspired by tropical flavors and we are excited by the opportunity to send two winners to destinations that feel like paradise."

The sweepstakes is restricted to entrants who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entering the Tampico Hard Punch Fiesta of Flavor™ Sweepstakes and who are documented residents of the United States. Void outside of the United States and where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. No purchase or payment necessary to participate in this sweepstakes. Purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins June 26, 2023 at 10 AM EST and closes on September 29, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. Two winners will be awarded (1) grand prize each. Each prize consists of a trip including (1) travel voucher from Southwest Airlines for two people and room and board for (4) nights. One grand prize winner will win a trip to Puerto Rico and the other grand prize winner will win a trip to South Beach Florida. The approximate retail value of each grand prize is $3,500. Tampico is a trademark of Tampico Beverages, INC. Enjoy Responsibly.

About TAMPICO™ Hard Punch

Inspired by the colorful and irresistible fruit flavored juice drinks of Tampico Beverages, COOP Beverage Works and Tampico Beverages partnered to create a full-flavored malt beverage for adults of legal drinking age to enjoy. TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is currently available in Citrus and Island flavors and is a flavorful and delectable take on Tampico Beverages iconic flavored drinks. To find TAMPICO™ Hard Punch products near you, visit tampicohardbeverages.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tampicohardbevs for more information.

About Tampico Beverages, Inc.

Tampico Beverages was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1989 and it is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of high–quality and value–added juice drinks. With manufacturing facilities in Chicago, Texas and Brazil, Tampico Beverages has developed its TAMPICO® brand into a global brand selling its portfolio of irresistible fruit flavored beverage drinks in over 50 countries. With substantial brand awareness in the United States and throughout the world, Tampico Beverages has a longstanding tradition of success and maintains a leadership position in the juice drink category. For more information, please visit www.tampico.com .

About COOP Beverage Works

COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City–based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works develops and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready to–drink (RTD) and malt–beverage categories. Brands include SONIC™ Hard Beverages (SONIC™ Hard Seltzer, SONIC™ Hard Slush and SONIC™ Hard Southern Sweet Tea), TAMPICO™ Hard Punch beverages and future licensing partners.

