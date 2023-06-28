S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches Loan Pricing and Analytics in S&P Capital IQ Pro Platform Expansion

Additional enhancements on S&P Capital IQ Pro expands industry data coverage, data visualization and private company financials

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the launch of loan pricing, analytics and liquidity measures on its S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. This new offering is the latest enhancement resulting from S&P Global's merger with IHS Markit in 2022. New enhancements in this product release include improvements in platform visualization, introduction of new content and capabilities and expanded data coverage of industry estimates and private company insights for the Asia-Pacific region.

"High-quality and independent pricing across a wide range of fixed income classes is in elevated demand," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Desktop & Channel Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As part of what is our third major platform update this year, our clients will now have access to live pricing data, analytics and liquidity scores as well as reference data for active loan facilities trading in the secondary market as part of their existing subscription. Our latest S&P Capital IQ Pro product release expands our data coverage in public and private markets and adds new analytics along with usability improvements making the platform experience more seamless and fast."

The flagship platform's new updates also comprises of industry estimates that features analyst forecasts of companies across 14 industries. The expansion to private company data collection adds new content, including financials for over 150,000 private companies in Thailand and Singapore . This release also completed the integration of RatingsDirect™ onto S&P Capital IQ Pro, providing users with a workflow solution that brings together credit ratings and research from S&P Global Ratings and comprehensive market data and visualization tools from the platform.

Other key enhancements include advanced trace precedence modeling capabilities in Excel, data expansions and new data visualizations across transactions, ownership, news and deep segment specific content.

The latest S&P Capital IQ Pro release included expanded coverage of the following:

Limited Partners / Investor Profile expansion and investment page enhancements that provide capital commitment breakdown and investment allocation insights;

Nature & Biodiversity Risk: impact and dependency metrics for over 17,000 companies and over 1.6 million assets;

Addition of new data fields from Uniform Bank Performance Report (UBPR) and Financial Performance Report (FPR) in Screener for banks and credit unions, to facilitate more granular analysis of financial performance for regulatory examination, and over 50 new fields pertaining to IFRS 17, the largest change in accounting standards for global insurers in over 20 years;

Event transcripts for over 1,300 China and Korea-based companies;

Global Issuers, Public and Structured Finance data on RatingsDirect®.

More details on the full S&P Capital Pro release can be found here.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies, and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and condenses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

