"Fragrance of the First Flower" Season 2: GagaOOLala Captivates a Global Audience with the Hottest Asian Lesbian IP, in the LGBTQ+ Content, Streaming, and Entertainment Industries

TAIPEI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GagaOOLala , the world's largest LGBTQ+ and BL streaming platform from Asia, has commenced shooting in Taiwan for the critically acclaimed lesbian drama "Fragrance of the First Flower'' season two in June 2023, coinciding with Pride Month, in response to the fervent anticipation of fans worldwide for the new season. The popularity of the first season has led to distribution deals in South Korea, Australia, Spain, Portugal, and other countries since its global launch on GagaOOLala streaming platform in 2021. There were theatrical releases in South Korea for the first season as well. With enhanced production value and twice the number of episodes compared to the first season, season two will have 12 episodes and is scheduled for global release in 2024.

The original cast, including ZaiZai Lin and Lyan Cheng, will return for season two. New characters will also be introduced, adding further excitement and complexity to the storyline. "The strong demand for authentic and meaningful Asian LGBTQ+ content from both Eastern and Western audiences is evident in the interest in season two expressed by those who acquired the rights to the first season," said Katie Chou, Head of Acquisition and Affiliate Sales at GagaOOLala. "Additionally, an increasing number of international distributors and OTT content buyers from the US, Asia, and Europe are considering acquiring both seasons, highlighting the global appeal of this unique Asian Lesbian IP."

In addition to its business achievements, the first season garnered exceptional acclaim for its captivating storytelling and emotional depth. It reached remarkable milestones, such as being Taiwan's first and only title to enter Series Mania in 2021, earning recognition as one of the 13 Best International TV Shows of 2021 by Variety, and making waves across Asia, America, Europe, and Australia. The series was officially selected by over ten international film festivals, including Tokyo International Film Festival, BFI Flare London LGBT Film Festival, Frameline San Francisco International LGBT Film Festival, Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival, and Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and won the Golden Bell Awards for Best Writing, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries/TV Movie.

Season one follows the life of Yi-Ming (portrayed by ZaiZai Lin), a married woman with a son, who finds herself reunited with Ting-Ting (played by Lyan Cheng), a girl from her past. Their encounter sparks a connection that opens the door to the possibility of escaping Yi-Ming's monotonous married life. In season two, Yi-Ming embarks on a new chapter as a newly divorced single mother and a career woman. This fresh start brings challenges as she navigates the hardships of single parenthood and societal pressures. Even though Taiwan has legalised same-sex marriage in 2019, this does not mean that LGBTQ+ relationships have been fully accepted in mainstream society. Yi-Ming grapples with whether she can truly follow her heart and pursue a life with Ting-Ting.

Both Seasons of "Fragrance of the First Flower'' are produced by GagaOOLala, a global LGBTQ+ and BL streaming platform, based in Taiwan and launched in 2017 by its parent company, Portico Media . GagaOOLala currently offers over 1,600 titles of queer content, including more than 60 originals, and has nearly 3 million members across over 200 territories. Of these members, around 36% are from North America, 38% from Asia, 18% from Europe, and the rest from other regions. Positioned as the queer version of Netflix for LGBTQ+ and BL content, GagaOOLala specifically targets the pink economy and strives to provide a unique and enriching entertainment experience and create a space where underrepresented voices within the LGBTQ+ community can be heard. "GagaOOLala will continue to invest in and produce more gender-diverse film and series IPs that achieve this goal," said Jay Lin, Founder & CEO of Portico Media & GagaOOLala.

With its high production quality, intricate storylines, and empowering themes, season two of "Fragrance of the First Flower'' is expected to build on the first season's success. GagaOOLala anticipates this Asian lesbian IP will attract an even more passionate global audience, encompassing both LGBTQ+ viewers and mainstream drama fans. Season two's filming got underway in 2023 during Pride Month and is scheduled for a global premiere on GagaOOLala in 2024.

"Fragrance of the First Flower" season one can be watched at any time via the following link: https://www.gagaoolala.com/en/videos/2412/fragrance-of-the-first-flower-2021-s01e01

