Introducing CliniClean™ Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) 4%, a versatile antiseptic/antimicrobial solution

Despite advances in infection prevention, healthcare-associated infections and surgical site infections continue to increase, proving costly for healthcare facilities and leading to patient illness and death. CliniClean is a Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) 4% solution, the most effective disinfectant available for the skin, delivering superior value while reducing facility infection rates.

YORK, Pa., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the introduction of CliniClean Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) 4%, an antiseptic solution providing maximum coverage to protect the skin against various microorganisms while reducing the risk of acquiring a healthcare-associated infection or surgical site infection. This versatile antiseptic/antimicrobial formulation is effective for patient pre-operative prep, surgical hand scrub, healthcare personnel handwash, and general skin and wound cleanser. When used repeatedly, CliniClean is clinically proven to show a reduction of bacteria on the skin and continues to fight germs for hours after you wash. "HR is excited to launch the CliniClean antiseptic solutions portfolio. Our team looks forward to introducing it to our customers across the continuum of care while driving value in this category and helping improve patient outcomes," says Chris Wiesman, Chief Revenue Officer.

Fig. 1 CliniClean is a Chlorhexidine Gluconate 4%, the most effective disinfectant available for the skin. (PRNewswire)

CliniClean starts working on contact, offering a persistent and residual bacterial kill effect not seen in other skin disinfectants. This broad-spectrum antiseptic is effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including MRSA, Staph, E. coli, fungi, and yeast. Its dye-free, odorless formulation is ideal for patients with sensitivities. "CliniClean 4% CHG represents the starting point of a broader antiseptic strategy that we are confident will deliver strong growth to HR in the coming years," says Colby Wiesman, Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about the CliniClean Chlorhexidine Gluconate 4% product offering, visit http://cliniclean.com/

About HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc

HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, Pa., that develops, manufactures, and supplies products for a variety of markets. HR is an industry expert in healthcare consumables and offers a broad range of products, from medical lubricants and ultrasound gels to a comprehensive continence care offering and more. HR's mission - positively impacting people's lives- unifies the organization and drives an unwavering commitment to customers. For more information on HR Pharmaceutical, Inc., visit www.hrpharma.com.

