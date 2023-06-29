RainFocus Listed As a Representative Vendor in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner "Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms" report.

The Gartner report stated that "marketers rely on events to achieve brand awareness and demand generation goals, accelerate deals in the pipeline, and strengthen customer relationships."

The RainFocus platform easily integrates with existing tech stacks, combining valuable zero- and first-party events, marketing, and sales data to accelerate marketing conversions and close sales deals.

The report also stated that "using comprehensive event technology is a must for product marketers to effectively reach audiences and deliver engaging experiences." We believe that this finding aligns with RainFocus' continued effort to support clients in simplifying event management, unifying event programs, and optimizing omnichannel marketing.

Finally, the report stated, "The ability to follow an attendee's engagement across all hosted events and experiences is often a driver when deciding on a single solution."

RainFocus enables organizations to access data across multiple events and formats under a single platform. This approach creates a streamlined view of data that allows marketers to keep customers at the core of their strategies and meet them where they are in their journey.

In January 2023, RainFocus announced a groundbreaking partnership with Adobe . The partnership leverages data from both technologies to allow organizations to further focus on the customer journey, enabling personalized omnichannel experiences and making each customer touchpoint more effective and memorable.

"Our ongoing commitment to clients is to provide a trusted platform that exceeds event marketing goals, delivers personalization at scale, and drives results with immediate data and insights throughout the event lifecycle," says Doug Baird, president of RainFocus. "For us, the recent Adobe partnership and inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for a third consecutive year are testaments to that. We're excited about the direction of the industry and the strides we're making as a company to keep pace."

To learn more about RainFocus and read the complete Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms, click here (access available to Gartner subscribers).

Gartner, "Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms", Christy Ferguson , Amy Jenkins , Jenifer Silverstein , Precious Ozokpo , 5 June 2023.

