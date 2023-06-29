SUNBELT RENTALS NAMED ADOBE EXPERIENCE MAKER AWARD WINNER FOR ENGAGING AND NURTURING CUSTOMER JOURNEYS

FORT MILL, S.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Rentals is pleased to announce that it has been named a recipient of "The Engager" category of the 2023 Adobe Experience Maker Awards . The Adobe Experience Maker Awards, featuring 15 global award categories, recognizes the individuals, teams and companies using Adobe Experience Cloud to drive innovative, extraordinary and impactful achievements in digital transformation and experience-led growth across industries worldwide. Sunbelt Rentals' Cart Abandon Nurturing experience was recognized for its ability to transform how pipeline is created by engaging and nurturing customers to drive measurable growth in concert with sales using Adobe Experience Manager , Adobe Commerce and Adobe Marketo Engage .

"This award recognizes the continuous advancements Sunbelt Rentals is making to lead the digital transformation within the rental industry," said Julie Cunnyngham, vice president of marketing, brand and communications. "To better serve our customers' ever-evolving needs, we are committed to scaling our capabilities to provide the best possible digital experience."

Sunbelt Rentals rolled out its Cart Abandon feature in March 2023 as a measure to assist customers with sales, communication and knowledge of product availability. By adopting Adobe Experience Cloud enterprise applications, the Sunbelt Rentals team of developers were able to better streamline this process and orchestrate meaningful communication directly with customers, driving direct interaction and building the customer relationship. In just a few months, Sunbelt Rentals has seen a 7% increase in conversion rates and plans to introduce several iterations of the experience.

"Being the industry leaders, Adobe Experience Cloud integrated products enabled us to rethink relationships with our customers at this stage in their buying journeys," said Ronald Gaines, marketing automation manager at Sunbelt Rentals. "We'll be able to serve their needs as we continue to expand our offerings as we scale for future growth."

About Sunbelt Rentals

With a passionate global team of 24,000 rental experts, a growing network of more than 1,175 locations, and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $13 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions, and services available, we assist customers to extend their capabilities, complete projects on time, and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in construction, commercial, industrial, residential or municipal industries, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you.

