Biosion, Inc. Appoints Furqan Ahmed, PharmD as Vice President and Head of Business Development

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Furqan Ahmed, PharmD., as the Vice President and Head of Business Development. In this position, Furqan will be responsible for all aspects of the company's global business development efforts to maximize the value of Biosion's platforms and innovative pipeline.

"Furqan brings a track record of successfully executed transactions along with a unique combination of scientific depth and business acumen to Biosion," said Hugh Davis, Ph.D., Chief Business and Development Officer and President, Biosion USA, Inc. "Furqan is joining us at a critical point, as we enter a growth trajectory building on our successful collaborations to date and expansive pipeline. We will look increasingly towards establishing external innovative collaborations to leverage our platforms and advance our programs as well as attracting investment from global firms. I'm confident that Furqan will be a key driver in leading these efforts."

"I look forward to working with the Biosion team to contribute in its development to the next stage and beyond." stated Dr. Ahmed. "Biosion is a very exciting and uniquely positioned company with validated platforms, streamlined development capabilities, and a deep pipeline in immunology and oncology programs with the added ability to create and develop multiple therapeutics including mAbs, bispecifics, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that have the potential to address the unmet medical needs of patients worldwide."

Throughout his 15-year career Furqan has held positions of increasing responsibility across medical affairs, business and competitive intelligence, corporate strategy, alliance management, and most recently business and corporate development in small and large cap global biopharma companies.

Furqan was most recently the Vice President of Business Development at Immunome, Inc., where he led the company's business development efforts culminating in a transformative collaboration with AbbVie. Prior to Immunome he spent time at Eisai Inc. where he was a member of the corporate strategy and business development team and led multiple successful transactions across the entire business. Furqan also helped lead business development initiatives at Antares Pharma. He started his career at Merck & Co. and worked in a variety of areas including medical affairs, business intelligence, corporate development, alliance management, and business development. Furqan received his PharmD from Rutgers University.

About Biosion, Inc.

Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing breakthrough antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer HT® endocytosis platform, and Flexibody® bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb), is currently in phase-II for severe asthma and atopic dermatitis, with another 4 partnered assets in phase-I/II. Biosion and partners have plans to progress the immune-oncology and antibody drug conjugate-based portfolio into clinical trials for oncology indications over the next year. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia, and China.

