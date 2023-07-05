REALTY ONE GROUP GIVES GENEROUSLY WHILE RAPIDLY GROWING ITS GLOBAL NETWORK IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, continues to climb in year-over-year transaction and volume count while growing its network of outstanding real estate professionals worldwide to more than 19,000.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

"We're closing in on 20,000 real estate professionals across 16 countries in our mission to paint the globe gold," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We're incredibly proud of our ONE Family and of the tremendous momentum we're building to finish the second half of the year even stronger."

Also, via its 501(c)3 arm, ONE Cares, Realty ONE Group has already logged 11,000 hours of community service and impacted more than 1,156,000 lives through community outreach projects this year. And while it doesn't log the full amount of giving across the network, the global franchisor has generously donated nearly $800,000 to communities around the world.

Realty ONE Group was also named by Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Recession Proof Franchise , Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Franchise for Women while also claiming the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and sixteen countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 16 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group