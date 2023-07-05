Advertise With Us
Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2023 Sales Results

Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

·  270,476 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2023 represents 26 percent of total sales volume

·  Toyota and Lexus bringing more electrified powertrain options to their lineups. This diverse portfolio of electrified options will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality.

·  24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2023 of 195,448 vehicles, up 14.9 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2022. June 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 51,535, representing 26.4 percent of total monthly sales.

For the first half of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,038,520 vehicles, down 0.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 270,476, representing 26.0 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 168,680 vehicles, up 14.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 889,108 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 26,768 vehicles, up 18.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 149,412 vehicles, up 14.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"We continue to focus on customers' needs with several new and refreshed products in the first half of the year, including the all-new Toyota Crown and the Lexus brand's first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA.  "Our teams are working around the clock to get vehicles into customers' hands and they can expect even more exciting and electrified products later this year, including the all-new Grand Highlander, Toyota Tacoma and a new nameplate from Lexus, the TX."

June and First Half 2023 Highlights

TMNA:

  • June electrified vehicle sales of 51,535, up 28.8 percent; represents 26.4 percent of total sales volume
  • First half electrified vehicle sales of 270,476, up 1.4 percent; represents 26.0% percent of total sales volume
  • 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
  • June sales of 195,448, up 14.9 percent (volume an DSR basis)
  • Passenger car June sales up 8.9 percent
  • Truck June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 1.2 percent

Toyota Division:

  • Electrified vehicle June sales up 22.5 percent
  • June electrified vehicle ratio: 26.0 percent
  • First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.7 percent
  • Passenger car June sales up 11.3 percent
  • Camry June sales up 23.8 percent; first half sales up 10.9 percent
  • Mirai June sales up 75.9 percent; first half sales up 26.8 percent
  • SUV June sales 17.5 percent
  • bZ4X June sales up 1,767 percent; first half sales up 1,477 percent
  • Corolla Cross June sales up 21.2 percent; first half sales up 27.0 percent
  • Sequoia June sales up 8,453 percent; first half sales up 1,908 percent
  • Pickup June sales up 9.4 percent; first half sales up 15.4 percent
  • Tacoma first half sales up 7.5 percent
  • Tundra June sales 37.7 percent; first half sales up 34.8 percent
  • Best-ever June sales:
  • Best-ever first half sales:

Lexus Division:

  • Electrified vehicle June sales up 84.0 percent; first half sales up 67.7 percent
  • June electrified vehicle ratio: 28.4 percent
  • First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
  • IS first half sales up 1.9 percent
  • Luxury utility vehicle June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent
  • UX June sales up 86.4 percent; first half sales up 14.7 percent
  • NX June sales up 85.3 percent; first half sales up 73.5 percent
  • RX June sales up 10.7 percent; first half sales up 6.7 percent
  • LX June sales up 29.1 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent
  • UX HEV June sales up 401 percent; first half sales up 106.2 percent
  • NX HEV June sales up 123.3 percent; first half sales up 48.4 percent
  • NX PHEV first half sales up 33.9 percent
  • RX HEV June sales up 119.3 percent; first half sales up 126.3 percent
  • LS HEV June sales up 166.7 percent; first half sales up 258.8
  • Best-ever June sales:
  • Best-ever first half sales:

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com

Media Websites:   ToyotaNewsroom.com

LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2023


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     











2023

2022

DSR %

VOL %

2023

2022

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

195,448

170,155

14.9

14.9

1,038,520

1,045,697

-0.7

-0.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

168,680

147,495

14.4

14.4

889,108

914,609

-2.8

-2.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

26,768

22,660

18.1

18.1

149,412

131,088

14.0

14.0

COROLLA

20,485

19,716

3.9

3.9

97,498

116,832

-16.5

-16.5

SUPRA

246

563

-56.3

-56.3

1,621

2,684

-39.6

-39.6

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

1,178

1,306

-9.8

-9.8

5,263

6,177

-14.8

-14.8

MIRAI

445

253

75.9

75.9

1,722

1,358

26.8

26.8

CROWN

1,232

0

0

0

6,155

0

0

0

AVALON

2

2,219

-99.9

-99.9

43

8,120

-99.5

-99.5

PRIUS

2,466

1,950

26.5

26.5

14,941

20,214

-26.1

-26.1

CAMRY

28,706

23,192

23.8

23.8

150,742

135,925

10.9

10.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

54,760

49,199

11.3

11.3

277,985

291,310

-4.6

-4.6

IS

1,854

2,010

-7.8

-7.8

11,114

10,911

1.9

1.9

RC

165

319

-48.3

-48.3

842

1,150

-26.8

-26.8

ES

3,475

3,710

-6.3

-6.3

19,319

21,878

-11.7

-11.7

LS

174

274

-36.5

-36.5

1,211

1,248

-3.0

-3.0

LC

132

103

28.2

28.2

825

833

-1.0

-1.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,800

6,417

-9.6

-9.6

33,313

36,022

-7.5

-7.5

TOTAL TMNA CAR

60,560

55,616

8.9

8.9

311,298

327,332

-4.9

-4.9

C-HR

5

1,144

-99.6

-99.6

774

9,080

-91.5

-91.5

BZ4X

616

33

1,767.0

1,767.0

3,659

232

1,477.2

1,477.2

RAV4

38,250

33,200

15.2

15.2

187,017

200,885

-6.9

-6.9

COROLLA CROSS

5,629

4,646

21.2

21.2

28,336

22,315

27.0

27.0

VENZA

2,292

2,546

-10.0

-10.0

13,077

18,666

-29.9

-29.9

HIGHLANDER

18,542

15,970

16.1

16.1

113,264

117,403

-3.5

-3.5

GRAND HIGHLANDER

159

0

0

0

159

0

0

0

4RUNNER

9,287

7,496

23.9

23.9

50,736

66,829

-24.1

-24.1

SEQUOIA

1,625

19

8,453.0

8,453.0

9,577

477

1,907.8

1,907.8

LAND CRUISER

1

0

0

0

4

39

-89.7

-89.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

76,406

65,054

17.5

17.5

406,603

435,926

-6.7

-6.7

SIENNA

6,418

4,805

33.6

33.6

27,940

34,409

-18.8

-18.8

TACOMA

21,321

21,339

-0.1

-0.1

116,845

108,648

7.5

7.5

TUNDRA

9,775

7,098

37.7

37.7

59,735

44,316

34.8

34.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,096

28,437

9.4

9.4

176,580

152,964

15.4

15.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

113,920

98,296

15.9

15.9

611,123

623,299

-2.0

-2.0

UX

1,012

543

86.4

86.4

6,802

5,929

14.7

14.7

NX

6,925

3,737

85.3

85.3

34,038

19,615

73.5

73.5

RZ

281

0

0

0

1,117

0

0

0

RX

9,819

8,872

10.7

10.7

57,372

53,769

6.7

6.7

GX

2,438

2,633

-7.4

-7.4

13,324

13,956

-4.5

-4.5

LX

493

458

7.6

7.6

3,446

1,797

91.8

91.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

20,968

16,243

29.1

29.1

116,099

95,066

22.1

22.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

134,888

114,539

17.8

17.8

727,222

718,365

1.2

1.2

Selling Days

26

26



152

152



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



























             TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

June 2023


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  


2023

2022

DSR %

VOL%

2023

2022

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

1,698

1,285

32.1

32.1

12,275

14,861

-17.4

-17.4

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

768

665

15.5

15.5

2,666

5,353

-50.2

-50.2

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

2,808

1,950

44.0

44.0

23,101

18,065

27.9

27.9

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

4,386

3,650

20.2

20.2

12,207

20,468

-40.4

-40.4

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

1

518

-99.8

-99.8

6

2,460

-99.8

-99.8

TOYOTA MIRAI

445

253

75.9

75.9

1,722

1,358

26.8

26.8

TOYOTA CROWN

1,232

0

0

0

6,155

0

0

0

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,418

4,805

33.6

33.6

27,937

34,391

-18.8

-18.8

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,650

2,915

-9.1

-9.1

33,422

27,809

20.2

20.2

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

54

0

0

0

54

0

0

0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

1,622

0

0

0

9,555

0

0

0

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

616

33

1,767.0

1,767.0

3,659

232

1,477.0

1,477.0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

14,919

13,913

7.2

7.2

57,208

86,803

-34.1

-34.1

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,139

2,544

-55.2

-55.2

10,970

10,153

8.0

8.0

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

530

0

0

0

530

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

2,292

2,546

-10.0

-10.0

13,077

18,666

-29.9

-29.9

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,349

787

198.5

198.5

14,280

1,183

1,107.0

1,107.0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,192

1,177

1.3

1.3

5,766

6,802

-15.2

-15.2

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,012

202

401.0

401.0

6,800

3,297

106.2

106.2

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1,650

739

123.3

123.3

7,277

4,905

48.4

48.4

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

447

634

-29.5

-29.5

2,298

1,716

33.9

33.9

LEXUS RZ BEV

281

0

0

0

1,117

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

3,018

1,376

119.3

119.3

18,319

8,094

126.3

126.3

LEXUS LS HYBRID

8

3

166.7

166.7

61

17

258.8

258.8

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

3

-100

-100

14

11

27.3

27.3

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

51,535

39,998

28.8

28.8

270,476

266,644

1.4

1.4

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

43,927

35,864

22.5

22.5

228,824

241,802

-5.4

-5.4

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

7,608

4,134

84.0

84.0

41,652

24,842

67.7

67.7

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

26.4 %

23.5 %



26.0 %

25.5 %



Selling Days

26

26



152

152












Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-us-june-and-first-half-2023-sales-results-301870253.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.