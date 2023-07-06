Ubiquity Acquires Data Center Solution Provider EdgePresence, Accelerating Delivery of Sustainable Last-Mile Digital Solutions

Edge Data Center Platform Further Expands Flexible Last-Mile, Multi-Tenant Focus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity, a digital infrastructure investor, announced the acquisition of EdgePresence, a pioneer in the build-to-suit edge data center industry, delivering turnkey, localized and scalable network compute solutions for carriers and data hyperscalers.

Ubiquity Logo (PRNewswire)

Edge Data Center Platform Further Expands Flexible Last-Mile, Multi-Tenant Focus

EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, efficiently designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security and cooling. Complementing Ubiquity's existing digital infrastructure, EDCs enable far-edge functions, minimizing latency and improving performance for network tenants in a highly secure facility that can be deployed in a matter of weeks.

EdgePresence's founder, Doug Recker, and its current team will be supported by Ubiquity's leadership team, notably Hugh Carspecken, edge industry thought leader, founder, and former CEO, who will lead the Ubiquity Edge business unit. Ubiquity Edge provides initial facilities in desirable high-growth metropolitan areas such as San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Jacksonville, FL, and will be deploying additional sites nationally to meet customer demand. Current tenants include wireless and wired broadband providers as well as fiber transport providers.

"As data and compute demands grow, having localized assets adjacent to end users becomes critical to overall network performance and customer success," said Jamie Earp, Ubiquity co-CEO and Managing Partner. "We are excited to add EdgePresence's unique set of customer solutions to the Ubiquity platform. This expansion furthers our commitment to, and focus on, ownership of critical last-mile network infrastructure assets."

Ubiquity is a private digital infrastructure investment platform that develops, acquires and manages critical last-mile communications assets throughout the United States. Ubiquity's diverse digital ecosystem and Infrastructure-as-a-Service business model is enabling a new generation of communications solutions that foster smart, resource-efficient economic growth and development without requiring capital investment from customers, including municipalities. Ubiquity embodies a firm commitment to building high-quality digital assets with a long-term and sustainable approach.

Ubiquity's focus to date has been on its Smart City and Smart Building verticals, and the addition of EdgePresence will serve as the anchor within the company's new Ubiquity Edge vertical, focusing on last-mile space, power and edge compute solutions. Ubiquity Edge allows for a more wholistic set of last-mile solutions and a more robust approach to providing customers access to sustainable open-access fiber optic networks and edge compute infrastructure. This combination of assets is critical to industries that rely on customer adjacent high-speed, reliable connectivity and data processing for success. For more information on Ubiquity Edge, visit ubiquitygp.com/ubiquity-edge/

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity invests in the development, acquisition and management of digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. The company partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities. Its mission is to provide customer choice and spur competition, both of which are essential components of empowering communities for the future. Please visit ubiquitygp.com for more information.

EdgePod Orlando, FL. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ubiquity