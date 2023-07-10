Nebula Mars 3 Projector Begins Shipping: Durable Projector Offers Flexible Usage Indoors Or Outdoors

1000 ANSI Lumens Brightness and Smart A.I. Assist Offer Long Lasting Battery

On-The-Go For Anytime, Anywhere Movie Viewing Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebula, Anker's smart entertainment brand began shipping the new Mars 3 1080p LED portable projector this week. With its 185 WH battery, the Mars 3 projector is the ideal projector for those users that like to be flexible with their movie watching experience. Not only a powerful projector to use in or around the house in different rooms, but the Mars 3 is the ideal projector to use in the backyard for outdoor movie nights, thanks to the handle with controls and the soft LED "lantern" function on the rear of the projector.

Nebula, the smart projector brand under Anker Innovations (PRNewswire)

Nebula, the smart entertainment brand began shipping the Mars 3 LED portable projector - Perfect for indoor or outdoors.

With the Mars 3, users can either choose the brightest picture at 1000 ANSI Lumens or the longest lasting movie watching experience of up to 5 hours. However, using the built-in smart A.I.-Image Adjustment, the projector can also analyze and take into consideration the environment around it and determine what optimal brightness to use.

Some notable features include IPX3 water and dust resistance, a handy lens cover that slides down to reveal the lens element or can be closed to protect the lens when not in use.

Additionally, there is also a built-in adjustable stand to raise up the front of the projector as well as a ¼-20 tripod port on the bottom that can be used with a tripod or projector stand.

The Mars 3 also offers auto focus, auto keystone correction and auto screen fit to make setup a breeze.

Using Android TV 11, users can stream all of their favorite content from over 7000 apps, Chromecast or use the built-in HDMI port.

The projector is also an audio powerhouse, offering three speakers with Dolby audio powered by 40-Watts. For those situations that require even more sound, the Mars 3 can be paired via Bluetooth to external speakers. There is also a Bluetooth audio mode that allows the Mars 3 to be used solely as a Bluetooth speaker by turning off the LED projector lamp.

The Mars 3 is now available for purchase on Nebula's website as well as on Amazon.com for $1099.99 in the US. Additionally, there will be limited discounts for Amazon Prime members during Prime Day on July 11 and July 12.

For more information on the Nebula Brand visit,www.seenebula.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About Nebula

Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart A.I. For more information, please visit SeeNebula.com.

Nebula is a trademark of Anker Innovations Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

PR Contacts: For images or to request a review sample, please contact us at:

Adam Weissman, Senior PR Manager

Adam.weissman@anker.com

(917) 693-3298

Daisy Xu, Senior PR Specialist

Daisy.xu@anker.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nebula