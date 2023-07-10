Redwood Empire Whiskey Plants One Million Trees

In partnership with Trees for the Future, the whiskey brand plants one tree for every bottle sold

GRATON, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Empire Whiskey, distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, has planted one million trees. In 2019, the California brand started its "Buy a Bottle, We'll Plant a Tree" initiative. When customers buy any of Redwood Empire's premium, handcrafted whiskey—each named after iconic redwood trees like Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey and Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey—the brand plants a tree. Today, Redwood Empire Whiskey is proud to share that since the start of the buy-one-plant-one campaign, one million bottles of premium whiskey have been sold and one million new trees have been planted.

Photo courtesy: Redwood Empire Whiskey (PRNewswire)

This major milestone has been achieved together with Redwood Empire's tree-planting partner, Trees for the Future. Trees for the Future is a Maryland-based nonprofit organization responsible for planting over 250 million trees since 1989. The esteemed organization provides hands-on agroforestry training and resources to farming communities around the world.

"The Redwood Empire is named after a 420-mile coastal stretch that lies between Monterey Bay and the Southern Oregon border. It is the only place on earth where the venerable and mighty coastal redwoods grow and flourish. Sadly, 95% of the original ancient forest was harvested and never reseeded," says Derek Benham, founder of Purple Brands. "This is the first of many milestones and we are incredibly grateful to our supporters that helped us get here. Drink among giants!"

While this is a milestone for Redwood Empire, they don't plan to stop planting a tree for every bottle sold and hope to hit 2,000,000 sooner rather than later! Sign up for Redwood Empire's newsletter here and follow @redwoodempirewhiskey for future tree events.

To learn more about Redwood Empire's partnership with Trees for the Future, please visit https://redwoodempirewhiskey.com/partnership/.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey:

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, a cool fog belt that stretches from San Francisco north along the coast to the Oregon border. Founder Derek Benham and master distiller Jeff Duckhorn recognized that the region's temperate climate and humidity would allow for a slow, even extraction of flavor during the whiskey aging process. In 2015, they began selecting older barrels from like-minded distilleries across the nation and blending them with their own distillate in Sonoma County. Now with the largest rick house in California, Redwood Empire Whiskey reserves more of its own distillate for 100% grain-to-glass expressions and increasingly features aged whiskeys distilled onsite. The result is consistently complex, bold and balanced. Inspired by John Muir and the old growth forests he sought to protect, they partner with Trees for the Future and One Tree Planted, by planting one tree for every bottle sold – to date they've surpassed 1,000,000 trees planted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redwood Empire Whiskey