Truelink Capital Acquires Richardson Sales Performance

LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink") today announced its acquisition of Richardson Sales Performance. Founded in 1979, Richardson Sales Performance ("Richardson" or the "Company") is a global leader in sales training and performance improvement as ranked by independent analysts Forrester Research and Gartner. Richardson powerfully combines a blend of proprietary intellectual property, modern, digital technology, a data-driven approach, and a worldwide network of sales experts to create one of the most differentiated experiences and scaled sales performance solutions available in the market.

Richardson Sales Performance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Richardson Sales Performance) (PRNewswire)

John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson, said, "We are thrilled to continue our next phase of growth with Truelink Capital. There is a great opportunity for us to continue to lead and transform the sales training and performance improvement space. With Truelink, we can further innovate and deliver outstanding results for our customers and employees."

"At Truelink, we are focused on partnering with great management teams and accelerating growth, and that is how our firm intends to support Richardson," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink. "Richardson is an industry leader, with an immensely talented team, experienced leadership and a strong customer value proposition. We are enthusiastic about Richardson's high-quality and adaptable content, and we believe the Company has a solid foundation for growth, industry leading technology and global reach. We are confident that with additional investment, the Company is well-positioned to build upon its positive momentum and reach new heights in its next chapter."

This transaction marks the second acquisition for Truelink, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Luke Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm's senior team brings decades of experience to their portfolio company partners, an extensive history of creating value together and well-established strategies to improve processes, fuel growth and enhance earnings.

Richardson Sales Performance will continue delivering the same high-quality solutions, supported by the Company's existing management team and its talented network of employees. The Truelink operations team is working together with Richardson leadership to make strategic investments in growing the Company, both organically and through strategic M&A.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Richardson for the transaction and Allen & Overy served as legal advisors.

About Truelink Capital

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

About Richardson Sales Performance

Richardson Sales Performance is a global leader in sales training and performance improvement. For over 40 years, Richardson has worked with some of the most inspiring sales organizations across industries and geographies. The Company drives accelerated growth by enabling agility in sales teams so they can get ahead of buyers' changing needs and act quickly to win. From ensuring sales managers are executing the right activities to equipping sales teams with the skills and agile approach that focuses on customer collaboration, Richardson will guide sales organizations through a digitally-enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals results.

Media Contacts:

Truelink Capital

Adam Rimmer

arimmer@truelinkcap.com

Richardson Sales Performance

Andrea Grodnitzky

andrea.grodnitzky@richardson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richardson Sales Performance