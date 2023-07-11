eMoney Advisor Announces Agenda for Tenth Summit

Keynote speakers include Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, and Morgan Housel , partner at the Collaborative Fund, former columnist at The Wall Street Journal and analyst at The Motley Fool

'Beyond the Plan' theme is focused on the space where technology, financial psychology, and commitment to service meet

RADNOR, Pa., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the agenda for the 2023 eMoney Summit, the industry's premier event for planning-led financial professionals. The tenth Summit will be held virtually Oct. 16-18, 2023.

This year's theme "Beyond the Plan" explores the space where technology, financial psychology, and commitment to service meet to help financial advisors enhance their value and provide the personalized experiences their clients are seeking while unlocking their full potential as a trusted financial partner.

During the three-day event with an expected attendance of 1,200 people, attendees will hear research and insights on everchanging client expectations, examine the roles of technology, service, and financial psychology in personalization, and learn how to apply these insights into action that enhances their value.

"Client expectations are constantly evolving, and financial professionals must adapt in order to continue to meet their needs," said Rachel Eccles, head of marketing at eMoney. "By going 'beyond the plan,' we hope this year's Summit attendees will gain valuable insights into how technology and financial advice intersect to better serve their clients."

Keynote Speakers

eMoney's leadership team will present research and insights and outline eMoney's product vision and roadmap. Speakers include:

Susan McKenna , CEO, who will provide her perspective on the industry, business highlights, client successes, a preview of the three-day experience, and a look back at Summit over the years.

Matt Schulte, head of financial planning, and Emily Koochel , PhD, who will present new proprietary research that highlights what clients value and insights for how to achieve better outcomes by going beyond the plan.

Tom Sullivan , head of product, who will offer invaluable insights gleaned from his inaugural year at eMoney . He will be joined by his Product leadership team to present eMoney's product roadmap and vision and demonstrate how eMoney's strategic approach to product development enhances the client and end-client experience.

Participants will also hear from insightful keynote speakers, including:

Sallie Krawcheck , CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, who will discuss leadership lessons learned from working for seven financial services CEOs in the best and toughest of times.

Morgan Housel , partner at the Collaborative Fund, former columnist at The Wall Street Journal and analyst at The Motley Fool, who will guide attendees on how to help their clients gain a deeper appreciation for topics like financial independence, spending prioritization and other topics that often turns people away from planning.

Krawcheck and Housel will also offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage with them directly via live Q&A sessions following their presentations.

Agenda Details

This year's Summit will offer panel discussions featuring some of the industry's leading advisors, more than 16 continuing education credits for CFP® professionals, more than 27 breakout session options for users of every proficiency level, the opportunity to schedule a virtual one-to-one personalized coaching session that addresses unique business goals, and seven live and interactive peer-to-peer roundtables, a new addition this year. Attendees can also participate in the Summit's first-ever networking lounge to learn best practices from other firms in their industry and potentially new ways to leverage eMoney.

Attendees can choose from beginner, intermediate, and advanced tracks for breakout sessions focused on four areas:

Addressing consumer concerns

Leveraging Decision Center

Using eMoney to expand your business

Delivering an engaging client experience

"We're thrilled to make our tenth Summit bigger and better than ever with more opportunities for education, training, coaching, and networking," said Eccles.

For details about event sponsorship, please contact advisorsummit@emoneyadvisor.com.

Early bird pricing is available through July 14. To view the agenda, get more information about the Summit or to register, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

